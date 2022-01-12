ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slices of Life: Advice for Alice

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something about a new year that often has me reflecting on time. I guess that’s fairly natural. For many of us, January is a time of assessing priorities, setting goals, wrapping up the old year and planning for what’s to come. This year, those thoughts...

Friends for life

Local dog breeders work hard so every dog has its day. Dogs have often been called man’s best friend, and with good reason — these furry four-legged friends have been bred to perform countless tasks and jobs to help their bipedal buddies. Even beyond that, they are often viewed as members of the family, providing unconditional love and priceless, cherished memories.
Woman explains how her teacher's mean words from 17 yrs ago still haunt her, calls for kindness

Hurtful words can inflict life-long pain and emotional trauma and even more so when directed at kids. A woman who had to endure hurtful words as a child is calling on teachers and adults to watch the words used around kids and especially those directed at them. Elyse Myers, a TikTok user, explained that she was still working to undo the damage stemming from a single conversation with her teacher when she was just 11-years-old. Myers said that her teacher made a comment about her body that would haunt her for years into her adulthood. The video went viral and resonated with many people, garnering 2.9 million views and 74k likes.
Bride Surprises Stepson With Special Vow Mid-Ceremony And Now We’re All Crying.

Growing up in a blended family, Vanessa Lynch of Minnesota understands that sometimes, we get to choose our family. Vanessa met her now-husband, Craig Lynch, when they were both in college. They fell in love, and Vanessa slowly got to know Craig’s young son Henry. By the time they finally walked down the aisle after a few years of COVID-19 delays, they had become a beautiful family of three.
Alice in Wonder Land

In my daily Journal on January 2, 2014, I wrote: “If I have the passion for my dream, the price tag won't stop me. I'll get up every morning, draw on God's Grace and take one more step in the direction of the thing I know God put me on this earth to do.” The key to this is the first word, 'IF'; a word that has a BIG meaning for only two letters.
Which parts of my life should I blow up? Carolyn Hax readers give advice.

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Dear Carolyn: I’m feeling generally dissatisfied with the direction my life took: marriage, career, location, the works. How do I tell the difference between the things that really should change and the things that only feel bad because other things are bad right now?
A moment that changed me: I was crippled by negative thoughts – then I bought a silver bracelet

A couple of years ago, after a bad academic year, I’d thought things would get better over the summer. They didn’t. I kept walking out of shops without buying what I’d gone in for, because it felt wrong to be taking up space and expecting attention. I couldn’t buy train tickets, even at the machine, because other people deserved to go first and, as soon as there was someone behind me, I gave up mid-transaction. I wasn’t eating much – food was for other people – but at the same time I was travelling and appearing at literary events and festivals, confident on stage as I’d been confident in the classroom all year. It seemed to me that my low estimation of myself off stage was correct and so I didn’t think to seek help any more than I’d seek help for believing that rain is wet.
Advice from a Therapist: Living Your Best Life Through the Pandemic

We are starting a new year, yet continue to find ourselves in a pandemic living world. We need to focus on ways to survive and thrive as parents as we navigate our new normal. Too much has happened for us to just go back to the way we were before the pandemic. We have been challenged over the two years to adapt, modify, shift, and pivot our entire lives and the world as we once knew it. And most of all we have were forced to accept change. And we learned a lot. We had no choice but to slow down our lives and really focus the way we lived our lives through a new lens. Our physical, emotional, and mental health were affected and now it’s time to take control of our lives and start thriving again! So how do we take those lessons we learned and apply them to our lives now?
Advice: How to Survive College Life at EMU

These are a couple of my essentials that help while I'm struggling during the semester. Being college students, we are continuously going through stressful times. Not having the best sleep schedule, consuming a great amount of caffeine, and having no free time. However, you can fix that by having someone to have your back.
Grieving Husband Breaks Down When He Finally Gets To Hear His Wife’s Voice Again.

When we lose a loved one, we often find ourselves missing everything about them. Hearing a recording of their voice after they’ve passed away can bring out powerful emotions, as we see in a viral video shared by TikToker Araceli Cooper. In the video, Araceli explains that her mother passed away just two months ago, and that her father has been suffering from severe depression ever since. To cheer him up, she started hunting for recordings of her mom’s voice.
Grandma breaks down in tears after co-workers gift her the very first doll in her life

Gifting toys to kids is a long-standing Christmas tradition and many of us have been privileged enough to experience that joy. A grandmother who was was never gifted a doll in her life broke down in tears after her co-workers gifted her one. The video was shared on TikTok by user @​​ilianmejia06 or Lilian Mejia, where it went viral, garnering more than 2.8 million views. The video shows the woman getting emotional and crying as she unwraps her Christmas present at work. She had been gifted an American doll, making it the very first she owned. She announces to those around her that this was her very first doll. Her coworkers hug her as she breaks down in tears. One co-worker jokingly tells her, "Don't cry because you're going to be ugly."
