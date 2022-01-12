ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Senior creatives band together for campaign confronting ad industry sexual harassment

By Ellen Ormesher
The Drum
 2 days ago

A group of senior creatives have come together to create a series of ads that aim to ​​challenge and confront the sexual harassment and misogyny young adlanders face in the industry every day and show them where and how they can get support. Called The Change Collective,...

www.thedrum.com

Daily Mail

Cancer sufferer who was told to 'grow up' and 'don't be a baby' when he took weekends off following 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment wins £40,000 for unfair dismissal

A cancer sufferer has won more than £40,000 after he was told by his boss 'don't be a baby' for saying he couldn't work weekends due to his illness. Steve Pointon was just 36 when he was first diagnosed with the disease and had to undergo a 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment regime while his managers continually complained about his performance.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Judge allows Capitol rioter accused of assaulting officers to go to his best friend and co-defendant's wedding in Florida - where one of the guests could include a third co-accused who has so far evaded arrest

A Capitol rioter out on bail after being charged with assaulting cops at the building on January 6 will be allowed to travel to Florida to attend his best friend and co-accused's bachelor party and wedding, a federal judge has ruled. Joseph Hutchinson III, 25, of Albany, Georgia will head...
CONGRESS & COURTS
dallassun.com

Billionaire quits church over LGBTQ & women's rights

One of the wealthiest people in the US, the $5.2 billion-worth tech executive Jeff T. Green, has announced his split from the Mormon Church which, in his words, is ?actively and currently doing harm in the world?. In a letter to the church's president Russell M. Nelson, Green claimed that...
RELIGION
Essence

A Lawmaker Calling Her 'Black Friend' 'Hostile And Unpleasant' Is Peak Weaponized Victimhood

In the viral twitter exchange, Rep. Patricia Morgan depicted 'a Black friend' who became 'hostile' for no reason, despite sponsoring a bill to ban education about race. If 2020 was the year when well-meaning white people approached their Black friends about finally recognizing the pervasiveness of racism after the police killing of George Floyd, 2021 was certainly the year their cousins, uncles, and aunties insisted on getting America back on track on the train of ignorance.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

UPenn Responds To Anti-Asian Comments Made By Tenured Law Professor Amy Wax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dean of University of Pennsylvania’s law school has spoken out after a tenured professor’s anti-Asian comments. During a recent radio interview, law professor Amy Wax said the country is “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Wax went on to say most Asians support Democrats and Democratic positions. The dean of UPenn’s law school, Jason Ruger, released a statement reading in part: “Like all racist generalizations, wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on asian students faculty and staff.” Wax’s work “addresses issues in social welfare law and policy as well as the relationship of the family, the workplace, and labor markets” according to the university’s website. There is now a petition circulating on campus to have Wax suspended. Nearly 9,000 law students have signed it.
COLLEGES
KCRA.com

"Rednecks for Black Lives" urges others to fight for racial justice

Beth Howard came up with the slogan “Rednecks for Black Lives,” which has since become the name of a Facebook group interested in racial justice issues. Howard, who grew up in a poor, working-class mining family in rural Kentucky, is using the platform to challenge her fellow "rednecks and hillbillies" to educate themselves and to stand up in defense of Black lives.
SOCIETY
blackchronicle.com

Teacher Pushes Racist Anti-CRT ‘White Wellbeing’ Homeschooling Course

One can only wonder if members of the Republican Party, which has essentially gone to war against Critical Race Theory, despite their abject inability to accurately define it, will have the same energy when it comes to a little thing I like to call “Critical White Theory.”. Actually, there’s...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Voices: A man is now a hero for not ogling a woman in the gym – why is the bar so low?

Imagine you’re at the gym. The attractive, toned woman in front of you is doing squats. Instead of ogling her bum as it’s raised and lowered – to get some sort of creepy sexual gratification from watching a stranger who has neither invited nor consented to this – you keep your eyes on the floor. Eventually, you lie back on the weight machine you’re sitting on. You’re a hero, apparently. A “kind sir”. OK, I’m being a little facetious. But TikTok user Libby Christensen really did post a video showing a man doing the above while she was working out,...
TV & VIDEOS
Atlanta Daily World

Two Black Women Accuse Restaurant Of Racism In Viral TikTok

A Japanese restaurant in Illinois went viral this week after two Black sisters say they were denied service by the eatery. On Sunday (December 26) TikTok user @labellamonay posted a now-viral video of the incident that took place at the Nori Japan restaurant located in Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, Illinois.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
kingstonthisweek.com

Calgary tenured professor critical of Black Lives Matter has been fired

A tenured professor at Mount Royal University who triggered a backlash for criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement and saying there were educational benefits to residential schools has been fired. Article content. Frances Widdowson, an associate professor in the Calgary school’s economics, justice and policy studies department, confirmed on Wednesday...
COLLEGES
PsyPost

New study sheds light on the consequences of using different racial labels for Americans of African descent

New research indicates that White Americans associate the racial labels “Black” and “African American” with different ideologies. The findings, which appear in the journal Psychological Science, suggests that small linguistic choices can have important consequences on people’s perceptions. “I remember attending networking/cocktail parties where my...
SOCIETY

