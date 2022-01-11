Arif Khan aims to put Indian winter sports on the map at the Beijing Olympics

Less than a month before the Beijing Winter Olympics begin, the Games are a massive political thicket. China is earning global condemnation for its human-rights abuses against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang Province, what Human Rights Watch calls “crimes against humanity”. The Chinese cities of Xi’an and Yuzhou are in lockdown after experiencing the largest Covid-19 outbreak that the country has seen since the early days of the pandemic. The National Hockey League yanked its players from the Games in light of coronavirus concerns. Olympic qualifying events are in disarray, wracked by positive Covid cases. A diplomatic boycott by the US, Australia, Britain and Canada has only added to the mayhem.

