Arif Khan aims to put Indian winter sports on the map at the Beijing Olympics

When you think of India, you might think of heat or humidity before you would think of snow. But part of the Himalayan mountains are also in India, and that is where the subject of this next story is from. NPR's Lauren Frayer has this profile of an Indian skier heading...

Chinese athletes participating at the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics will wear kit made in China’s Xinjiang region, where authorities are accused of detaining more than a million Uyghur Muslims in camps and subjecting them to rights abuses including forced labour.A factory in Habahe county in Xijnjiang has delivered 2,000 pieces of kit to Beijing, including gloves, ear protectors, and ski suits, according to the South Morning China Post.Human rights advocates say detainees in Xinjiang are forced to work in local farms and factories, and that the global textile industry is tainted by their slave labour.Late last month, US President Joe...
SPORTS
Indian alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan has already etched his name in the history books by confirming a berth at the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The 31-year-old Arif Khan from Jammu and Kashmir has won quota places for the slalom and giant slalom events at the Beijing Games. He is the first Indian to win quotas in two separate disciplines at the Winter Olympics.
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that he would attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics next month with the message that the event “must be an instrument of peace in the world.”. His confirmed attendance comes amid a U.S.-led diplomatic...
Islamabad [Pakistan], January 14 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the scheduled Beijing Winter Olympic ceremony next month despite the West's Boycott. Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China next month to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics and hold discussions on bilateral ties between the two countries, according to News International.
The Beijing Olympic Games have proven to be a platform for political wars more than a stage for sports competitions. With the international event less than a month away, the US, Australia, Britain, and Canada have all announced the diplomatic boycott of the games due to human rights violations taking place against Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang Province. China has received immense criticism from all over the world and particularly....
It seems like the Olympics just ended, but the Beijing Winter Games are just around the corner. The pandemic pushed the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics back a year, which means the Winter Games are starting a mere six months after the summer competition ended. The Tokyo Games were a well-publicized...
Less than a month before the Beijing Winter Olympics begin, the Games are a massive political thicket. China is earning global condemnation for its human-rights abuses against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang Province, what Human Rights Watch calls “crimes against humanity”. The Chinese cities of Xi’an and Yuzhou are in lockdown after experiencing the largest Covid-19 outbreak that the country has seen since the early days of the pandemic. The National Hockey League yanked its players from the Games in light of coronavirus concerns. Olympic qualifying events are in disarray, wracked by positive Covid cases. A diplomatic boycott by the US, Australia, Britain and Canada has only added to the mayhem.
South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
JAN. 7-13, 2022 From clashes in Kazakhstan to Albanian opposition supporters fighting each other and the U.K. prime minister's apology for attending a lockdown garden party, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
