GPs will focus on the most serious cases as practices across NHS Lanarkshire suspend services as it continues to creak under the weight of the latest coronavirus surge.The health board, which remains at the highest black alert level, said for the next four weeks all GP surgeries will be moved to a “managed suspension of services” and will only focus on the most urgent and time-critical care.Dr Linda Findlay, medical director at South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “This change to GP practices will help us deal with the continuing challenges in community services and help reduce the...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO