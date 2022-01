Wildlife photographers are known for capturing images of some of the most stunning creatures, but Krzysztof Chomicz caught the world’s attention by rescuing one. He was taking some photos in Poland when he noticed a baby eagle in the middle of a large, muddy area. The mud was incredibly thick, leaving the helpless bird barely able to move much less fly away. Rescuing it would not only be difficult but very dangerous, something Krzysztof didn’t mind at all.

ANIMALS ・ 16 DAYS AGO