Trade Ideas: Crude Oil & GBPUSD Buying Pullbacks – January 12th, 2022

Concentrix is a hidden gem covered by a few analysts. I laid out the case for Concentrix (CNXC) in my article on 12/2020. At that time the company had just been spun off from SYNNEX (SNX). My analysis showed what appeared to be a rapidly growing company selling at a very inexpensive valuation. Since that article CNXC stock is up about 67%. The stock peaked at $185 on 12/29/21 but has now dropped to $166.50 after a 10% correction. I have made a small addition to my position on 1/10/22 and would strongly consider adding more shares if the price pulls back another 5% or more. The stock has 30% upside potential over the next year in my view.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO