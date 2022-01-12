ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

This is Wordle, the word game everyone on Twitter won't stop talking about

By James Doubek
wjct.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA simple word game is the newest social media and pop culture phenomenon: Wordle. The task is to guess a five-letter word. You have six tries. After each guess, the tiles change colors to show which letters are not in the word (gray), which letters are in the word but in...

news.wjct.org

Comments / 0

Related
Mother Jones

Farewell to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Toxic Twitter Feed Full of Covid Lies

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the first-term member of Congress from Georgia, styles herself as a warrior for free speech. In recent years, she has issued hate-filled tweets, encouraged violence on social media, and promoted QAnon conspiracies. In response, lawmakers quickly stripped Greene of her House committee assignments, and Twitter temporarily suspended her account several times.
INTERNET
mediaite.com

Meta Says Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Facebook Account is Actually Still Active After She Claimed She was Suspended

Facebook’s parent company Meta on Monday challenged Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she claimed she was suspended from its platform a day after she was permanently banned from Twitter. Twitter took down Greene’s account for what it called “repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.” The company did...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Word Game#Mobile Game#Npr
Reuters

Trump to launch his social media app in February, listing shows

(Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump’s new media venture plans to launch its social media app Truth Social on Feb. 21, according to an Apple Inc App Store listing. TRUTH Social, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) alternative to Twitter, is available for pre-order before going live on the U.S. Presidents’ Day holiday.
POTUS
forsythwoman.com

The Social Media Detox Challenge

Within recent years, social media has taken a forefront in sending and receiving information and news to people throughout the world. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and multiple other sites are based on instant communication between the user, their friends, and websites. During a five minute check, a person can find out what ten of their friends are currently doing, what is happening in China, and any changes in today’s weather. Using social media does have both positive and negative benefits. One good impact is the ability to connect with people who live miles away, as well as receive news and information instantly. However, social media has also been linked to depression, anxiety, unrealistic expectations, and creating the fear of being left out and not knowing what is going on in the world around you.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
Distractify

A New Meme Is Dominating Social Media, but What Is the Viral Joke About?

New memes and internet jokes can seemingly come from anywhere, and they can also seem to go viral at somewhat random times. Recently, a new meme has emerged called the E10 meme, and many want to know what the meme is about and why it's suddenly become so popular online. As it turns out, the meme is just the latest in a long line of pretty basic but undeniably hilarious jokes.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

Will Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter Suspension Matter?

Just as America was despondently staring down a 2022 of school closures, Covid-19 exposures, repeated quarantines, and testing shortages, lo, the universe delivered up a New Year’s miracle: Twitter permanently suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account. No more can @mtgreenee wantonly tweet that the 2020 election was stolen, that Democrats are plotting a Communist takeover, that Fauci should be fired, or that Covid vaccines have led to large numbers of ignored deaths (the tweet that finally, belatedly, got her deplatformed). No longer can Greene egg on 465,000 followers to behave in a manner that endangers their health and the welfare of those hapless citizens who come afoul of them. In these dark times, such a piece of good news seems cause for jubilation.
INTERNET
Hypebae

Instagram's Chronological Feed Is Back

Last month, Instagram announced that it would be bringing back its chronological feed. Before the social media app officially rolls out the function worldwide, the feature is now being tested out in select regions. “We think it’s important that you can get to a chronological feed, if you’re interested, quickly...
CELL PHONES
Fstoppers

The One Technique Everyone Should Be Talking About

Edward Weston began his career making soft, almost out-of-focus images that emphasized patterns and light. After a trip to Mexico in the 1920s, he decided that photography was really about details and realistic depictions of the world. He made a complete turnaround in his work and began making work that was simple and focused on tones and textures. He got so into "straight" photography that he didn’t even believe in cropping his images.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

Voices: Stop sharing your Wordle scores on Twitter! It’s boring

Day 207, 4/6. Day 208, 3/6. My Twitter timeline is dissolving into fractions, green and yellow squares, before my very eyes – what could this traffic light morse code mean? Only one thing: Wordle-mania is here, and it’s spreading faster than Omicron.The internet’s new favourite word game has taken social media by storm, attracting wild praise for its novel approaches to a) advertising (there isn’t any) and b) time sapping (ditto, you can only do one puzzle per day). Yeah yeah, great – but what about me? A new year has barely gotten started, but already I’m alienated from its...
TWITTER
d1softballnews.com

a revolutionary feature coming soon, but it won’t be for everyone!

Whatsapp is about to introduce a new feature that is about to be revolutionary: however, it is not intended for everyone. The reason. Now we can’t do without it: having the possibility to trace any contact of the our column with a message or a voice note is very convenient. All within a few simple clicks, also for this reason messaging app have burst into our daily life.
CELL PHONES
Silicon Republic

Wordle: The online word game that has gone viral

The online game has grown to hundreds of thousands of players since its release in October 2021, with many sharing their results on social media. A new online word game has become a big success, with hundreds of thousands of people testing their word skills once a day. Wordle was...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy