It's official: the holidays are over and COVID-19 case numbers are spiking as expected. In fact, in Otsego County, there were 81 new cases reported yesterday alone by the county's health department That can make it harder to get a COVID test with more people seeking them. Fortunately, New York State planned ahead and has set up state-run testing sites with more planned in the very near future. One such site that has been chosen is SUNY Oneonta.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO