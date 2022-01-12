Mental Health Memo

The Omicron variant may be testing your resolve to begin 2022 with a commitment to wellness. Certainly, it seems there is a shared sense of frustration and fatigue across the country in the face of yet another pandemic surge. Evidence-based digital tools can help support mental health and well-being during another COVID-19 winter. For many Canadians, COVID-19 has already taken a toll on their mental health, with one in four reporting symptoms of depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress in 2021, according to Statistics Canada. This is an increase from one in five the previous year. Of those who reported symptoms of...

