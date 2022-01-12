The Prairie Doc

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Stuffy nose, headaches, coughing, facial and ear pain are just some of the symptoms for chronic sinusitis. Allergy shots and medications may work for some, but for patients whose condition is resistant, surgery may be an option. Now a newly FDA-approved tool is reducing the need...
A few Tuesdays ago, I noticed Joel limping a bit, dragging his right leg. I asked him what was the matter. “Knee’s a little sore. Don’t know what I did,” was his response. “Maybe you should rest it,” I suggested. “Do you need some ice?”...
Stiffness in the joints is one of the most common signs of gout. You may feel pain in your toe, especially when resting it on your bed or a chair footrest while sleeping. The pain will lessen when you move around and increase when you stop. Besides this symptom, here we describe other possible signs and symptoms of gout:
Gout is a chronic, inflammatory form of arthritis. A person may experience painful flares, along with periods of remission. Surgery may help reduce pain and other symptoms. Although gout often starts in the big toe, a person may experience the symptoms in almost any joint. Individuals can control symptoms and prevent new flares using a combination of medications and lifestyle changes.
In a recent study published in Neurology, researchers found the number of people experiencing numbness, tingling and pain in their feet with no known cause has been increasing over the last two decades. Called small fiber neuropathy, the condition has different symptoms than large fiber neuropathy, which can cause weakness...
What does it mean to practice humanity in medicine? The phrase is used as a tagline and in book titles. Humanity and compassion in medicine is touted as something to aspire to, a noble accomplishment. But in reality, the biomedical model of health, the business model for healthcare, is not set up to support it. Algorithms and best practices set forth by insurance companies and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid do not account for the time required to establish meaningful human interaction between patient and caregiver.
A new study looking into the effect of THC on a specific type of stroke found worse outcomes for patients who were marijuana users. A new study found that people dealing with a bleeding stroke might face worse outcomes if they’re also cannabis consumers. The study is the largest of its kind to look into the impact of THC on this severe form of stroke.
In a new study from the Berlin Institute of Health, researchers found beta-blockers treat various cardiovascular diseases and were not more likely to cause depression compared to other similar treatments. While depression may occur during beta-blocker therapy, the research suggests beta-blockers are not the likely cause. Beta-blockers are a class...
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have high blood pressure, and I hope that you can advise me. For 10 years, I have suffered with terrible leg cramps in one or both calves. I visited numerous doctors in order to learn what the cause was. Not one practitioner questioned the blood pressure medicine that I had been taking: amlodipine. My research showed that in very few cases (lucky me), cramping resulted. My cardiologist won’t believe that amlodipine causes this cramping, and he is insisting that I go back to using amlodipine, which does do a great job of controlling my blood pressure readings.
In a new study from the University of Sao Paulo, researchers found the blood thinner dabigatran produced similar results to warfarin for the prevention of cognitive decline in older adults with heart rhythm disorders. Atrial fibrillation is the most common cardiac arrhythmia in older adults, and it is associated with...
There are several reasons why someone might experience back itching, including dry skin, fungal infections, contact dermatitis, scabies, and allergies. Dry skin is a common cause of back itching. When the skin becomes dry, it can become irritated and itch. This is often remedied by using a moisturizer on the affected area.
A DAD-of-three died of a brain tumour months after complaining of headaches, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Gwilym Llewellyn, 51, thought the pain in his head was caused by medicine he took after a bike crash left him with a broken thigh bone. But - after medics brushed off his...
Arthritis pain can be a constant, unwanted companion. When the smallest move brings about discomfort, you’re constantly looking for ways to help relieve it — and a new study could very well be the breakthrough many of us have been waiting for. According to researchers, a diet rich in gallic acid, paired with light exercise, could offer a cure for arthritis pain.
Summary: Study reveals mice with antibody-induced rheumatoid arthritis went on to develop spinal lesions similar to those associated with axial spondyloarthritis. Source: University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have discovered that having one kind of autoimmune disease can lead to another.
Blood pressure is a measure of the force of the blood as it pumps through the arteries. It is normal for blood pressure to rise and fall throughout the day depending on your activities. But if blood pressure remains elevated for extended periods of time, it can lead to health problems.
Few things are more bothersome than arthritis pain. It’s a constant companion that makes most movement difficult, especially when it’s found its way to your knees. Sitting on the couch all day might be all you want to do, but it’s not exactly the healthiest habit. Instead, try taking more vitamin D to help curb your knee pain from arthritis. A new study has solidified a link between the condition and some relief.
Sudden high blood pressure occurs in some persons under stress or excitement. Certain medications can also cause sudden high blood pressure. When you experience stress, your body releases certain chemicals to raise your blood pressure. It’s not clear why this happens, but it may be due to the hormones that get triggered by the brain during stressful situations. People who have “nervous tension” often develop temporary increases in blood pressure after periods of prolonged anxiety.
We all know that diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease are dangerous. Diabetes can lead to nerve damage, eye damage, and kidney damage, while high blood pressure and heart disease can cause a heart attack, stroke, or aneurysm. You might not have known, however, that these ailments may cause you to lose your memory and thinking skills.
Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis. It can occur when high levels of uric acid, a waste product, build up in the blood. This causes swelling and joint pain. Complications of gout include joint damage, kidney damage, and bone loss. This excess uric acid causes needle-shaped crystals to form...
