ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Bronx fire a 'shock in our country' Gambia ambassador says

By Catherine Shoichet
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bronx apartment building that was devastated by a deadly fire Sunday had been a beloved home for many immigrants from The Gambia for years, the West African country's ambassador to the US told...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Gambian, Bronx Communities Rally to Help New York Fire Victims

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Volunteers at the Gambian Youth Organization headquarters, located a few blocks from the apartment building where a weekend fire killed 17 people, sorted through piles of clothes, shoes, food and drinks to be taken to shelters for those displaced by the disaster as more donations arrived on Monday.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
State
Washington State
City
Bronx, NY
Daily News

Editorial: Shock at New York's deadliest fire in decades

A sickened New York mourns the deaths of at least 19 people, including nine children, from an apartment fire that poured smoke throughout a Fordham Heights high-rise. While the city digests the magnitude of the tragedy and speedily aids those whose lives are suddenly torn apart, it must work hard to fully understand what if anything might have prevented a loss of life on this scale. An ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#New York City Mayor#West African
fox5ny.com

After Bronx fire, Rep. Torres crafts new fire safety laws

NEW YORK - Sunday's fatal fire in the Bronx that left 17 people dead has prompted Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres to draft federal legislation aimed at preventing a similar tragedy. The legislation includes empowering the US Product Safety Commission to set mandatory standards for space heaters including an automatic shut...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Remembering their names: NYPD IDs most Bronx fire victims

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Most of the 17 victims killed in a Bronx fire on Sunday have been identified. Eight children were among the dead. Sunday’s blaze was started by a malfunctioning space heater. Of the 17 people killed, 16 were from the same community in Gambia, in West Africa. New York City’s chief […]
BRONX, NY
cityandstateny.com

Adams’ real estate ties called into question after Bronx fire

Mayor Eric Adams, in the wake of the deadly Bronx fire at a Mitchell-Lama apartment complex where residents have said there were persistent maintenance issues, told New Yorkers the key message he wants them to take from the tragedy is to “close the door.”. The plea – one that’s...
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Horrific fire at Bronx Mitchell-Lama shocks city

UPDATED, Jan. 10, 7:00 a.m. — A blaze that began in a second-floor duplex in the Bronx Sunday morning sent smoke racing up the 19-story building, killing at least 19 people including nine children. It was the city’s worst fire tragedy in decades. A malfunctioning space heater causes...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Shooter opens fire on MTA bus in the Bronx

UPDATE: The NYPD on Thursday released surveillance video that shows the suspect flash a gun to the teenager. Original story: VAN NEST, the Bronx — A rider opened fire on an MTA bus in the Bronx after an argument on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The BX39 bus was near White Plains Road and Van Nest […]
BRONX, NY
SFGate

Haiti PM flees under gunfire as Haiti rings in new year

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti welcomed the new year with violence as Prime Minister Ariel Henry fled the northern city of Gonaïves following a shootout between his security forces and an armed group that had warned the leader not to set foot in the city. Local media reported...
AMERICAS
TheDailyBeast

Bodies of 28 Migrants Heading to Italy Wash Up on Libya Beach

Libyan Red Crescent authorities recovered the bodies of 28 dead migrants that washed up on the sandy beaches of Libya’s west coast on Sunday after their migrant vessel sank off shore. Three people were known to have survived and made it to shore. The tragedy bookends one of the deadliest weeks in the Mediterranean in 2021 with a further 160 people known to have died trying to cross to Italy. “The bodies’ advanced state of decomposition indicates that the shipwreck happened several days ago,” a spokesperson for the Red Crescent said, adding that many more likely died. Authorities say at least 1,500 migrants died in 2021 trying to reach Europe. More than 30,000 were intercepted and returned to unthinkable conditions in Libya.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CNN

823K+
Followers
125K+
Post
655M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy