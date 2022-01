This week’s column was written by Jeff, for obvious reasons. Read on!. The sun was just coming up as three intrepid birders assembled last week in a brown wooden tiny house behind a hanger on the edge of the Knox County Regional Airport in Owls Head near Rockland. It was one of the colder days we’d seen this year (before this week’s even more frigid temperatures descended on the state). The taller one of your co-author pair (Jeff) was one of these three birders. The tiny house was the office of Penobscot Island Air, a small company that provides air service to some of the Maine islands just offshore including Vinalhaven, North Haven. Islesboro, and our destination, Matinicus Island.

OWLS HEAD, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO