Smartphones increasingly define digital identity and corporate presence, with more than 60% of people using mobile devices to shop and acquire information online. The modern-day trend of relying more on cellphones not only adds value to our lives but also raises severe security and hacking risks. While divisions are trying to tackle cybercrime, there are no other forms of regulation. You lose more than just your contacts when you lose your smartphone. Remember that your smartphone contains a substantial amount of your data.

