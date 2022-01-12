Man United are keen on Brighton's ex-Chelsea star Tariq Lamptey as Ralf Rangnick targets a new right-back who is an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot... but their £30m valuation is £10m short

Manchester United have a strong interest in Brighton's Tariq Lamptey in their search for a new right-back at Old Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick wants an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot and United have identified Lamptey as being able to play in a back-four or as wing-back.

United value the 21-year-old at £30million though Brighton will be looking at closer to £40m.

Lamptey joined Brighton in 2020 from Chelsea where he made three first-team appearances.

He became a huge favourite on the south coast for his performances last season and was namechecked by Gareth Southgate after impressing for England under-21s.

A hamstring injury in March delayed his start to the current season until September and Brighton boss Graham Potter has eased him back into the first-team gently.

Tottenham were also admirers but are going for the cheaper option of Adama Traore at Wolves who will cost half the amount.

Rangnick has flipped between Wan-Bissaka and Dalot since arriving at Old Trafford.

United paid £50m for Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace but there are worries he is not good enough going forward in the modern game, whilst Dalot is considered defensively vulnerable.

With the team seventh in the table, they want to sign a holding midfield player and right-back to get closer to the top four and a deal for one of those positions could even be completed this month.

