ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man United are keen on Brighton's ex-Chelsea star Tariq Lamptey as Ralf Rangnick targets a new right-back who is an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot... but their £30m valuation is £10m short

By Joe Bernstein for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Manchester United have a strong interest in Brighton's Tariq Lamptey in their search for a new right-back at Old Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick wants an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot and United have identified Lamptey as being able to play in a back-four or as wing-back.

United value the 21-year-old at £30million though Brighton will be looking at closer to £40m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djSnJ_0djYBKw400
Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxOIr_0djYBKw400
Ralf Rangnick wants to sign a right-back who is an upgrade on United's existing options

Lamptey joined Brighton in 2020 from Chelsea where he made three first-team appearances.

He became a huge favourite on the south coast for his performances last season and was namechecked by Gareth Southgate after impressing for England under-21s.

A hamstring injury in March delayed his start to the current season until September and Brighton boss Graham Potter has eased him back into the first-team gently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Mf4L_0djYBKw400
Brighton value Lamptey at around the £40million mark but United want to get him cheaper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDUO7_0djYBKw400
The England international signed for Brighton from Chelsea in 2020 and has impressed

Tottenham were also admirers but are going for the cheaper option of Adama Traore at Wolves who will cost half the amount.

Rangnick has flipped between Wan-Bissaka and Dalot since arriving at Old Trafford.

United paid £50m for Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace but there are worries he is not good enough going forward in the modern game, whilst Dalot is considered defensively vulnerable.

With the team seventh in the table, they want to sign a holding midfield player and right-back to get closer to the top four and a deal for one of those positions could even be completed this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gx4DQ_0djYBKw400
There are question marks at United over Aaron Wan-Bissaka's attacking qualities 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uO5kZ_0djYBKw400
Diogo Dalot is another right-back option but there are doubts over his defensive ability

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ralf Rangnick to keep improving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo claims finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United.The five-time world player of the year has called for a change of mindset within the Old Trafford dressing room to ensure United turn around their recent poor form.Ronaldo has also backed Ralf Rangnick to lift the club but it admits it will take time for the interim manager’s methods to take hold.United are currently seventh in the table after defeat by Wolves in their last outing.Ronaldo told Sky Sports: “Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Diogo Dalot
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Tariq Lamptey
Person
Graham Potter
The Independent

Paul Scholes labels Manchester United a ‘poisonous mess’

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United are in a “right mess” and questioned whether the club’s players are good enough.The former midfielder, who made over 700 appearances for the club, also criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Urging his former employers to pursue Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the summer, Scholes questioned whether top players would see Old Trafford as a desirable destination.“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager-wise,” Scholes told Webby and O’Neill, a YouTube fan channel.“Who wants to come into this club? It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson should stay at Manchester United, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Manchester United#Tottenham#Crystal Palace
Tribal Football

Brighton fullback Tariq Lamptey interesting Man Utd

Brighton fullback Tariq Lamptey is interesting in Manchester United. The Daily Mail says United have a strong interest in Lamptey in their search for a new right-back at Old Trafford. Ralf Rangnick wants an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot and United have identified Lamptey as being able to...
SOCCER
The Independent

Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Both Brighton and Crystal Palace will be looking to continue their efforts to get into the top half of table by picking up all three points in the A23 derby.Both sides have been credited with playing impressive football this season and have been praised for their style of play, particularly in the attacking third of the pitch. The two sides have also been lauded for their use of young players with the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Conor Gallagher and Michael Olise impressing when given the opportunity for their respective team.A dramatic 1-1 draw occurred the last time the two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man United 'make contact' about Simone Inzaghi succeeding Ralf Rangnick... and Atletico Madrid are also interested as the Inter Milan boss 'starts an in-depth English course because he wants to coach abroad'

Manchester United have made contact with Simone Inzaghi and face competition from Atletico Madrid for the Inter Milan boss as he begins to learn English, a report from Italy has claimed. Reigning Serie A champions Inter have made an impressive title defence under new manager Inzaghi and have returned to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United striker confident of recovering to face Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo is confident of being fit to play against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. Ronaldo missed United’s third round FA Cup tie, coincidentally also against Villa, with what manager Ralf Rangnick described as a minor muscle problem. But the 36-year-old striker hopes to back back to face Steven Gerrard’s side this weekend.“I hope so,” Ronaldo told Premier League productions. “We will try on Thursday, I will try to train as normal. Let’s see how the body reacts. Fingers crossed, I’m confident.”He added: “I know my body, 100 per cent. I’m mature and experience gives you the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
punditarena.com

Ralf Rangnick gives team news for Man United vs Aston Villa

He has offered an update on some crucial players. Ralf Rangnick has offered an update on some important team news ahead of Manchester United vs Aston Villa. The United manager will be searching for a much-needed three points against Steven Gerrard’s side. Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw will both...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard reveals Aston Villa are ready to make more signings as new arrivals Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne could make their debuts against Manchester United

Steven Gerrard says Aston Villa are ready to make further signings this month, following the capture of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne. Villa have made the most waves in the January transfer window so far by bringing in Gerrard’s former Liverpool team-mate on loan from Barcelona before paying £25million to sign Digne from Everton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira insists Crystal Palace are not focused on finishing above Brighton

Patrick Vieira has admitted the late goal Crystal Palace conceded at home to Brighton in September remains in the memory but insists he has no specific interest in finishing above their rivals this season.The Eagles travel to the south coast on Friday night for the latest instalment of a grudge match which has grown in prominence since it first truly developed in the 1970s.A recent feature of the rivalry is late goals with the Seagulls striking in stoppage-time in two of the last three fixtures while Christian Benteke netted a 95th-minute winner for Palace at the Amex in February.Neal Maupay...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man United interim boss Ralf Rangnick vows to stand by Marcus Rashford during difficult spell and backs Cristiano Ronaldo to help the club's young players after the Portugal star implied they are not open to advice

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has vowed to stand by Marcus Rashford through a difficult spell, as long as the striker continues to give his all in training. A section of United fans rounded on Rashford during Monday’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa but the German is sympathetic.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick wants Manchester United players to hold each other to account

Ralf Rangnick has encouraged Manchester United’s players to hold each other to account after Cristiano Ronaldo warned their poor season will continue if their mentality does not improve.Having edged past Aston Villa 1-0 in the FA Cup third round on Monday, the sides will go toe-to-toe once again in the Premier League on Saturday evening.United enter the weekend seventh in the standings after things unravelled following a positive summer in which Jadon Sancho Raphael Varane and Ronaldo arrived.The latter this week said they need to start afresh in 2022 and warned “it will be a nightmare” if they do...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

286K+
Followers
12K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy