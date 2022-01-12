ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’ve been cleaning your grill all wrong… here’s how an onion holds the secret to making it spotless

By Catrin Picton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
CLEANING your grill can feel like a massive chore, especially if you have burnt-on bits of food that do not want to budge.

But before you reach for a chemical packed grill cleaner, try this simple trick you can use with something you probably already have at home - an onion!

Don't use a sponge - use an onion! Credit: Getty

The unusual tip from Real Simple also shares other grill cleaning hacks that use zero chemicals.

When cleaning your grill, most methods begin with getting it as hot as possible.

This will loosen any burnt-on bits of food that has accumulated, thus making it easier to clean off.

Once your grill is piping hot, grab a humble onion from your cupboard.

Cut the onion in half, then using a grill fork, rub the onion cut-side-down on the grates to remove any stuck-on food.

Then wipe down and see the results.

The root vegetable naturally contains glutamic acid, citric acid and malic acid which all help to break down the debris left on the metal grill.

The common onion is also up to 80% water so there is already a built in liquid which will release on the hot grill for simpler cleaning.

This unusual choice of cleaning equipment also means you avoid using a stainless steel grill brush whose bristles could potentially get into your food.

Onions do have an unmistakeably pungent aroma so make sure you use this cleaning hack when you are grilling savoury meals.

The onion may put some added flavour on your grates so bear that in mind before you decide to grill something you want to taste sweet.

No need for nasty chemicals Credit: Getty
The natural acids in the onion will break down the burnt-on food Credit: Getty

The US Sun

The US Sun

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

