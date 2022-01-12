ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

I’m a jeweller and have helped so many people propose – eight signs your other half is about to pop the question

By Rebekah Pemberton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

VALENTINE’S Day is fast approaching, and many people may be wondering if they will get asked that all-important question in 2022.

According to jewellery experts, there are a number of signs that a proposal may be coming your way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZV59_0djY9xsa00
A jeweller has revealed the eight signs your partner may be about to propose Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Ingle & Rhode gave eight things to look out for, which could indicate if your partner is about to pop the question.

They revealed that traditionally the summer months and December are seen as the most popular times for someone to go down on one knee.

However, proposals can come at any time - and these tips could help prepare you.

Here are the signs to look out for…

Trip treat

This could be a top giveaway if your partner books a romantic trip or experience out of nowhere.

Has your partner booked you an appointment to get your nails done or tells you to get your nails done (a sign that they know you will want to be taking pictures of your hands (aka ring!) soon.

Gem of a clue

Examine your jewellery box to see if it has been rummaged through by someone keen to find out what your favourite gems are, or simply seeking inspiration.

Family networking

Do they seem to be talking to your friends / family members in private (could be looking for help with planning or filling them in on the proposal plans).

Timing is key

Keep your senses peeled for any strange or unusual activity around key engagement dates such as Valentines Day or Christmas Day - or even your birthday.

Celeb role models

Does your loved one ask you for your opinion on how celebrities and people in the public eye have proposed?

May be they have taken a keen interest in proposals on Youtube and the wider internet?

Friends trends

Are they talking to your close friends more than normal?

Have they been asking your friends about things you like and don’t like as they plan a magical proposal?

Dress to impress

Is your significant other looking to dress for a specific occasion?

Are they looking for something that stands out but has big pockets with no holes in? Big enough to store an engagement ring box?

A spokesman for Ingle & Rhode said: “2022 could be a special year for so many people - particularly if their loved one is planning to pop the question.

“Over the last year during the pandemic, we noticed huge interest for our engagement rings so it will be interesting to see if this trend continues into the new year.”

We shared how a girlfriend was convinced her man will propose so got a manicure & films the whole thing – watch what happens.

And this is the awkward moment woman thinks her bloke is proposing in Paris – & is devastated when she realises what he’s really doing.

Meanwhile, a woman proudly shows off her engagement ring after her man pops the question – but people are all saying the same thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xrdze_0djY9xsa00
If your partner books a romantic trip or experience out of nowhere, you could be getting a proposal Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Significant Other#Ingle Rhode
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Boyfriend tells how he ‘upset’ girlfriend by refusing to pay for her family’s Christmas gifts in Reddit post

Christmas is a time for everyone to put their differences aside and enjoy the joyous occasion – but let’s face it, it’s easier said than done. For one man, the drama started early after he refused to pay for his girlfriend’s gifts for her family and friends. The 28-year-old took to Reddit to seek much-needed reassurance after being slammed as an “a**hole for ruining Christmas” by his partner’s sister. He explained how he and his girlfriend, Lauren, had been dating for two years and recently moved in together. He works and pays for all living expenses while his...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Baby Names We Hope to Never Hear Again After 2021

Let’s face it: 2021 hasn’t exactly been a banner year for anyone on the whole planet. But if you had one of these names, you might have had an even worse year than a lot of others. While some of the baby names on the infamous list may be pretty obvious (bye-bye, Delta), there are a few you might be considering for your own child. We’re going to suggest you don’t. Read on for our picks for — sorry — possibly the worst baby names of 2021: Delta: Sorry, Kristen Bell (who gave her daughter this name): Delta may be forever associated...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
303K+
Followers
4K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy