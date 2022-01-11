Drink This: The Colonel’s Flip

Charles Barber looks happy tooling around in his new restaurant, a sleek North Phoenix spot he named Aftermath to reference what came before and what comes next for him. As you may already know, he partnered with Dom Ruggiero to open Hush Public House in 2019, Barber running the front of the house, Ruggiero manning the stove. The place was a runaway hit and remains wildly popular, but after two years, Barber was ready to strike out on his own. To that end, he tapped longtime friend Dave Bowman, former executive chef at Zinc Bistro (Barber ran the bar there for over a decade), to join him in his new project.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO