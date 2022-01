When Officer Parrish and Officer Flannel of Detroit pulled over a woman for a traffic violation, they had no idea that she had done something so much worse. It all started when four siblings between 6 and 11 years old were on their usual walk to school. A woman in a large van took notice of them, pulled over, and enticed the youngest child to get inside her vehicle. The older kids quickly followed so they could protect their little brother, only to be snatched up in the van as well.

DETROIT, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO