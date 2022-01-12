ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Why you should ALWAYS open your luggage at the airport after landing

By Kara Godfrey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njqWp_0djY5kDr00

WHILE it may be tempting to head straight for home after landing at the airport, you should make sure to check your suitcase first.

One traveller has warned passengers to give inside their bag a quick look before leaving the terminal, or you could struggle to claim back for any damaged luggage complaints.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJyV8_0djY5kDr00
A woman was left horrified after finding her suitcase was ransacked - and not realising until she got home

Traveller Gina Sheldon found this out the hard way, after arriving home with her suitcase she thought was full of Christmas presents back in December.

However, when she opened it she was stunned to find dog food and other random items.

Gina, who was travelling with Air France from Paris to Boston, told Fox 10: "When I opened my luggage all of the gifts were gone and replaced with individual plastic bags filled with dog food, dirty t-shirts and empty French body product containers.”

After contacting the airline, she was given 75,000 air miles from Delta who she booked the tickets with as a codeshare.

However, she complained to Air France as she said this didn't cover her flight or lost presents.

Despite this, Air France told her that as she had left the airport, she couldn't claim.

They said, as reported by Live and Let's Fly: "You left the baggage area and went home so we have no way to confirm that those items were or were not in your bag when transported or what occurred after you left.

"Claims for missing items must be made immediately at the airport with the baggage department for that reason.”

Delta has since said they have offered "fair compensation" as an apology.

Therefore next time you get your bag back from the carousel, it is worth checking inside as well as outside.

While problems like these are rare, the quick check could save you hundreds of pounds.

Live and Let Fly also warned: "When claiming your luggage from an airline baggage claim carousel, don’t just check the exterior of your bag for damage, but make sure your personal contents are inside.

"Sometimes, your bag may look right and feel right, but the contents have been switched and thieves are counting on you not to notice until it is too late."

It is also worth noting that the Montreal Convention, introduced in 1999, lets passengers claim for damaged or lost baggage up to seven days afterwards.

Here is why it takes so long for your bag to arrive after a flight.

It might be too late to claim when you take your suitcase home

Comments / 19

BMC1
1d ago

There's a reason why some travelers shrink wrap thire bags, and never put an address label on the outside, always inside your bags.

Reply
5
Barbara Swinehart
2d ago

we've had a number of things stolen from luggage over the years. never tried to fight it. it's futile.

Reply(5)
8
makeminefreedom
2h ago

Stuff gets lost or stolen at airports all the time. The best thing to do is not pack anything valuable in your luggage. Don't take anything to the airport that you're not willing to lose.

Reply
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luggage#Dog Food#Paris#Christmas#French
The Independent

Man upgraded to first class on flight due to being ‘too big for plane’

An exceptionally tall man was forced to change planes after being deemed “too big” to fit the aircraft he was booked onto - although he did get an upgrade on his second flight.Beau Brown, who is 7ft 1in, had booked a seat in an exit row on a domestic flight from North Carolina to Georgia to ensure extra leg room.However, on boarding he still found it impossible to fit on the small domestic flight.The airline, which has not been named, was forced to book Mr Brown onto a different flight later that day - but bumped him up to first...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Travel + Leisure

Why You Should Always Choose a Window Seat on a Plane During Flu Season

Getting ready to fly soon? You may want to book early and snag a good seat so you can avoid any sniffles. Since 2020, much of the attention on health and flying has been focused on the spread of COVID-19. (Many studies have come out concluding that flying is a relatively low-risk activity, though like everything now, it's up to you to determine your risk tolerance.) However, it's also important to remember that the good old-fashioned flu is back, so you may want to take a few preventative measures to avoid that too. The good news is, many of the things you're doing to avoid COVID-19 (including washing your hands, wearing a mask, and social distancing) all work to prevent the flu as well. But if you're flying, we've got one more tip: Book a window seat.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FodorsTravel

‘Why Do I Need to Keep Window Shades Open?’ and 5 Other Flight Questions Answered

Have you seen photos of the Golden Age of Flying? Glamorous passengers reclining comfortably, dining on smoked salmon and caviar, all prepared on expensive and real crockery, while a cloud of smoke wafts around. Not a bag of nuts in sight! We might not get this pampered treatment these days—far from it—but flying is much more affordable now, and we have better technology (think wi-fi and movies). And more importantly, flying is the safest mode of transportation.
LIFESTYLE
cbslocal.com

What Rights Do You Have When An Airline Cancels Your Flight?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Airlines continue major flight cancellations as record COVID cases cause widespread staffing shortages. Tracking service FlightAware reports 4,500 delays and more than a thousand cancellations Thursday alone. This, as the TSA says air travel volume has just about returned to pre-pandemic levels. WCCO found out what...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Woman reveals travel hack for packing with an airplane pillow: ‘I needed this’

A woman has revealed how she used her airplane pillow as a carry-on bag on a plane, especially when on a budget, and viewers are praising the idea.In a TikTok video posted on 8 January, @anayotothe noted how she’s seen people on the platform put items in their airplane pillow when traveling with Spirit and Frontier Airlines. @anayotothe My flight is in 3 hours let's see how this goes! #travelhacks #budgettravel #travelpillow #blackgirltravel #blacktravelfeed ♬ original sound - Ayo! “Trying the Spirit and Frontier pillow hack cuz I ain’t tryna pay $60 for a carry on,” the...
TRAVEL
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
johnnyjet.com

My Sister Called Me In a Panic Because the Airport Security Line Was So Long. Here’s How I Got Her to Cut the Line

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Yesterday, my sister called me in a panic from a car on her way to Newark Airport (EWR). She said her daughter, who was already at the airport, had just told her that the security lines at EWR were insane and that she wouldn’t make her flight, which was departing in a couple of hours. She asked for my advice and I told her, first of all, not to panic.
LIFESTYLE
cntraveler.com

What to Know If An SSSS Code Shows Up on Your Boarding Pass

For travelers lucky enough not to know, SSSS stands for Secondary Security Screening Selection. It’s the Transportation Security Administration’s way of flagging airline passengers for “enhanced” screening. An SSSS code stamped on your boarding pass overrides pre-approval through a Trusted Traveler Program such as TSA PreCheck and can add 15 to 45 minutes (or more) to your boarding process.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
303K+
Followers
4K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy