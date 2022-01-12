ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JFK admin to monitor students after dismissal, says GDOE

By Ceejay Pilarca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo students have been caught jaywalking from JFK to K-Mart. As reported yesterday, students typically walk over to K-Mart because a handful of them are parked on the roof while others use it as a pickup point for their rides, especially for those who live north. Parents reference the long stretch...

