JFK admin to monitor students after dismissal, says GDOE

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, the Guam Department of Education (GDOE) confirmed 12 positive COVID-19 cases involving students. The cases were identified at AsTumbo Elementary School (1), Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School (1), Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School (3), Wettengel Elementary School (1), Luis P. Untalan Middle School (1), George Washington High School (1), John F. Kennedy High School (3), and Okkodo High School (1). In collaboration with DPHSS, GDOE has identified and notified teachers as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the index case in order to schedule testing. Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS to return to campus. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place to ensure schools are ready for regular hours of operation on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
