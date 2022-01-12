ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

News from Navidad Valley Community Connections

schulenburgsticker.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Navidad Valley Community Connections Senior Center remains vigilant about COVID because its members...

www.schulenburgsticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP 22News

Multicultural Community Services of the Pioneer Valley is here to help

(Mass Appeal) – During the 22News Toys for Tots drive this past Christmas, we met Paul Conlon, Executive Director of Multicultural Community Services of the Pioneer Valley as MCS was a distribution point for toys. We are unfamiliar with MCS so we invited Paul back to talk more about his organization.
CHARITIES
freeweekly.com

Stacy Harper: Activist wants to create community connections

This is just one of the fascinating people you might want to keep your eye on in 2022. The sign on Stacy Harper’s storefront office on Sunbridge Drive in Fayetteville says “The Connector” in big, bold lettering — and what an apt title that is. In her 10 years of community work, Harper — the founder of the nonprofit Lighthouse Solutions — has become proficient at meeting clients where they’re at and connecting them with the resources they need to better their lives.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
California Democrat

Community Connections of Moniteau County changes locations

Community Connections of Moniteau County has moved from its location on Oak Street to a suite at the Village Green Shopping Center after an increase in numbers. Offering services to the developmentally disabled, Community Connections Executive Director Dr. Barb Gilpin said the move will allow her and her staff to help more clients.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
theportlandbeacon.com

Portland Community Fund news

The Portland Community Fund is having a Wine and Beer Fundraiser at the Wagon Wheel American Grill (Oak Room) on Thursday January 20th at 6:30 pm. Please join us for a fun night out and to support the Community Fund. The cost is $25 per person; (pay at the door) includes tasting 2 new beers, 6 wines and appetizers. There will also be silent auction gift baskets for you to bid on. If you have a group attending please call the Wagon Wheel to reserve a table at 517-647-4989.
PORTLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nvcc
fiddleheadfocus.com

Valley communities combine efforts to build veterans memorial

WALLAGRASS, Maine – Three St. John Valley communities are working together to build a veterans memorial and are seeking donations from the public to help make it happen. A planned Tri-Community Veterans Memorial is a joint effort between the towns of Wallagrass, New Canada and Cross Lake to assemble a memorial on the shores of the Fish River at Soldier Pond to honor those who have served our country.
WALLAGRASS, ME
Linn County Leader

Linn County Community News

Shirley Moore, will be turning 85 on Jan. 9, family and friends would like to help her celebrate with a card shower. Please send greetings to Moore at 307 Green St. Brookfield, MO 64628. Bucklin Housing Corporation to meet Bucklin Housing Corporation will host its annual meeting on January 10th,...
BROOKFIELD, MO
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Community Development Report – December 2021

The Prescott Valley Community Development Department released the December 2021 monthly staff report featuring 309 new permits across both commercial and residential. The following is a quick overview. Commercial Valuation Amount (Permits) Renewal (1) $0 $138. Apartment (0) $0 $0. Demolition (2) $918,000 $268. Garages, Carports (0) $0 $0. Improvements...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
whmi.com

15th Annual Community Connect Seeking Volunteers To Help

Volunteers are being sought for an annual county-wide resource fair connecting people with needed information, resources, and free services. Livingston County’s 15th Annual Community Connect will take place on Saturday, February 5th from10am until 2pm at 2|42 Community Church in Genoa Township. This free event is hosted by the Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care Committee, and serves as a one-stop shop for resources and services.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Sentinel

Centre Markets service connects local farmers with community

SPRING MILLS — Centre Markets LLC director Sabine Carey shares her passion for the local food movement by offering a service to local farmers and chefs that helps connect them to consumers. “Our main service is really making it easy for our local community to connect to their local...
AGRICULTURE
highdesertdaily.com

2022 Town of Apple Valley Community Calendars are available

(Apple Valley)– They’re here! Our 2022 Town of Apple Valley Community Calendars are hot off the press and available for FREE to the public! Each calendar is packed with important dates, helpful phone numbers and energy saving tips. Pick yours up at Town Hall, Development Services or the Animal Shelter.
POLITICS
Faribault Daily News

Rice County looks to streamline services with new Community Services Department

The Rice County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to create a Community Services Department, a combination of the current Social Services and Community Corrections departments, that’s designed to streamline and improve services. The board chose the most transformative of three options presented during a December work session. The new structure replaces the two department head positions with a single deputy administrator-community services who will report to the county administrator. It...
RICE COUNTY, MN
wfxrtv.com

The Roanoke Valley Trauma Informed Community Network helps children recover from adverse childhood experiences

Traumatic situations like abuse, starvation, or neglect can leave lasting impressions on children. The Roanoke Valley Trauma Informed Community Network works to build understanding, compassion, and resiliency among children who have experienced traumatic events. Living Local host Kianna Price is joined by Decca Knight, a Trauma Specialist and Licensed Professional Counselor, to provide some guidance.
ROANOKE, VA
kingstonthisweek.com

THE VALLEY PULPIT: Serving marginalized, low- to no-income community members from through-out Renfrew County

Are you familiar with the work being done in our community by The Grind Pembroke? This charitable organization was begun six years ago by OPP officer Jerry Novack, along with some friends, to assist marginalized adults. It actually began with a drop-in centre for at-risk youth, then morphed into a coffee house located in the downtown area. This facility offered a safe haven where low-income people could relax and socialize. For a brief time in 2016, The Grind was also able to provide emergency accommodation to transients in a small refuge at the rear of the Coffee House. It was the only shelter between Ottawa and North Bay until high staffing costs forced its closure in 2018. Now, in cooperation with Ontario Works, there is a toll-free crisis line and short-term accommodation in local motels is available for the homeless.
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy