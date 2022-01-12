News from Navidad Valley Community Connections

Are you familiar with the work being done in our community by The Grind Pembroke? This charitable organization was begun six years ago by OPP officer Jerry Novack, along with some friends, to assist marginalized adults. It actually began with a drop-in centre for at-risk youth, then morphed into a coffee house located in the downtown area. This facility offered a safe haven where low-income people could relax and socialize. For a brief time in 2016, The Grind was also able to provide emergency accommodation to transients in a small refuge at the rear of the Coffee House. It was the only shelter between Ottawa and North Bay until high staffing costs forced its closure in 2018. Now, in cooperation with Ontario Works, there is a toll-free crisis line and short-term accommodation in local motels is available for the homeless.

HOMELESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO