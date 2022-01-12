ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Everyone wins in India’s telecoms debt reset

By Una Galani
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Zn0w_0djY1LUe00

MUMBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - There’s plenty of reason to cheer the Indian government becoming the top shareholder in Vodafone Idea (VODA.NS), the country’s third largest operator with 253 million subscribers.

A debt-for-equity swap relating to $2.2 billion of interest payments on deferred mobile phone spectrum and other charges over four years is set to hand New Delhi 35.8% of the financially stretched company. Britain’s Vodafone (VOD.L) ends up with 28.5%, and its local partner, Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Aditya Birla Group, with 17.8%. That’s not too bad for the two big backers, who had been reluctant to put in more capital given the ailing telecoms firm’s $26.2 billion of net debt, a crippling 11 times its EBITDA.

The surprise acceptance of the deal, part of a wider rescue package proposed by New Delhi in October, creates winners all round. It significantly increases the chances of Vodafone Idea’s survival, sparing its lenders the threat of bad loans. That, in turn, cuts the chances of a duopoly of private sector operators dominating the giant emerging market.

It also reduces the risk of a repeat of the bruising price war that Mukesh Ambani’s $220 billion Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) unleashed on the industry in 2016. Operators are only now raising tariffs back towards more sustainable levels. The tycoon is less likely to revert to such aggressive tactics if they directly hurt the government.

Finally, the swap should make it easier for Vodafone Idea to secure outside investment. The company has held talks with international investors for months in an attempt to cut its debt pile. Would-be buyers can now take comfort in the government’s firm commitment to a three-player market.

That’s where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s newly earned reform credentials matter. The government has no desire to run the operator and is not even seeking a board seat, Vodafone Idea’s management said on Wednesday. Time will tell, but such assurances sound more reassuring now that New Delhi has committed to selling key state assets like Air India and is planning an initial public offering of the $200 billion Life Insurance Corp of India.

Having the government on side, even if passively, might also help address other industry headaches ranging from high licence fees and taxes to exorbitant spectrum pricing and endless litigation. For now, Vodafone Idea’s debt reset ticks all the boxes.

Follow @ugalani on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Vodafone Idea said on Jan. 11 that it had agreed to convert interest that it will owe India over the next four years into equity. The interest relates to spectrum payments and other dues that the company said in October it would defer for four years.

- Vodafone Idea calculates the net present value of the interest at 160 billion rupees ($2.2 billion). Its sums are subject to the government’s assessment. The deferment and debt-for-equity swap are part of a rescue package offered by the Department of Telecommunications in October.

- The deal will leave the government owning 35.8% of Vodafone Idea. Britain’s Vodafone will end up with 28.5%, and its joint venture partner, the Aditya Birla Group, will have 17.8%.

- Vodafone Idea said on Jan. 12 that the government had no intention of managing the financially troubled telecoms operator and had shown no interest in taking a seat on the board.

- Vodafone Idea shares closed up about 8% on Jan. 12.

Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What does an ‘ambitious’ trade agreement with the UK mean for India?

India and UK have formally launched free trade negotiations and finalised the terms of agreement to double bilateral trade by 2030 for a post-Brexit free trade deal. Anne-Marie Trevelyan, UK secretary of state for international trade, and her Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal launched the deal on Thursday. She was on a two-day visit to India to hold talks on the “mutually beneficial agreement” for jobs, businesses and communities.The UK’s main demands include removing enormous import duties on scotch whisky and cars, which are currently at 150 per cent and 125 per cent respectively. New Delhi, in turn, reportedly wants to...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Wireless Telecom jumps 4% on India 5G telecoms deal

Wireless Telecom (NYSE:WTT) is trading +3.86% pre-market after announcing that Indian telecom company HFCL has selected its CommAgility 5G new radio (NR) software for use in its 5G indoor small cells. HFCL is investing in building a complete portfolio of products for 5G Radio Access Network and 5G Transport. This...
ECONOMY
BBC

A trade deal with India in 2022 would be a big prize

Trade negotiations with India are not for the faint-hearted. But with no progress on a free trade deal with the United States, and none expected in the foreseeable future, the formal start of talks with India, being announced in New Delhi on Thursday, is the biggest negotiation the UK government will launch this year.
ECONOMY
uticaphoenix.net

Apple’s Private Relay Roils Telecoms Around the World

When Apple pushed iOS 15 out to more than a billion devices in September, the software update included the company’s first VPN-like feature, iCloud Private Relay. The subscription-only privacy tool makes it harder for anyone to snoop on what you are doing online, by routing traffic from your device through multiple servers. But the tool has faced pushback from mobile operators in Europe—and more recently, by T-Mobile in the US.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kumar Mangalam Birla
Person
Mukesh Ambani
Person
Narendra Modi
Reuters

India's Reliance plans to raise up to $5 billion in U.S. debt

(Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd said it plans to raise up to $5 billion in dollar-denominated debt and use proceeds primarily to refinance its existing borrowings. The Mukesh Ambani-owned oil-to-telecoms conglomerate said that the proposal for fixed rate notes, which could be issued in one or more tranches,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

India, Britain launching talks on free trade deal

India and Britain are launching talks on pursuing a free trade deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade by billions of dollars in one of the most ambitious negotiations to take place after Brexit. Britain’s International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan is in New Delhi and will meet with Piyush Goyal, India's minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Actual negotiations kick off next week, officials said. Both sides hope the deal will spark huge benefits for several industries, from food and drink to cutting-edge renewable technology. The deal could potentially double...
ECONOMY
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Warren Buffett Makes More Than $120 Billion on Apple's $3 Trillion Milestone: 'It's Probably the Best Business I Know in the World'

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's big bet on Apple has paid off in a major way, making more than $120 billion on paper as the tech giant reached a milestone $3 trillion market valuation this week, CNBC reports. Berkshire Hathaway started purchasing Apple stock in 2016, and by mid-2018, the conglomerate...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air India#Telecoms#Indian#Aditya Birla Group#Ebitda#Vodafone Idea#Reliance Industries
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Reportedly Taps Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Advise on Potential IPO

Sotheby’s has enlisted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential public offering of the company, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Thursday. Owned by telecommunications mogul Patrick Drahi, the auction house could be taken public later this year. It may seek a valuation estimated around $5 billion. When Drahi purchased Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion in June 2019, the deal took the 277-year-old auction house private. It had been a publicly traded company for three decades prior to that. The owner’s decision to consider an IPO follows a record $7.3 billion year for the auction house, which...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Siltronic sale to GlobalWafers in limbo as German approval outstanding

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s approval of chipmaker Siltronic’s sale to Taiwan’s GlobalWafers , a key requirement for the deal, is still outstanding less than three weeks before a deadline expires, Siltronic said on Friday. Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action must approve...
BUSINESS
The Independent

India’s Covid deaths on the rise as cases near 200,000 a day

India has again reported a sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths amid an emerging third wave in the country and the global spread of the Omicron variant.In the last 24 hours ending Wednesday, India saw a sharp spike of 194,720 Covid cases: a surge of 15.86 per cent from Tuesday’s count of 168,063 infections.The number of deaths also rose to 442 compared to the 277 reported on Tuesday, an almost 60 per cent increase.The country has reported a total number of 484,655 Covid deaths since the pandemic began, a figure which experts say is likely an understatement of the true toll.The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

A Look Into Colgate-Palmolive's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) rose by 9.78%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Colgate-Palmolive has. Colgate-Palmolive's Debt. Based on Colgate-Palmolive's financial statement as of October 29, 2021, long-term debt is at $7.68 billion and current...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Polygon

China’s gaming crackdown puts 14,000 companies out of business

The Chinese government’s ongoing freeze regarding video game licenses has shut down 14,000 gaming-affiliated companies in that nation, the South China Morning Post reports, consolidating that market further in larger companies and conglomerates even as it causes them to lay off workers and look overseas for business. The licensing...
VIDEO GAMES
FOXBusiness

China Mobile records flat opening on Shanghai market after raising China's largest IPO in over a decade

China Mobile’s opening day on the Shanghai market saw a strong rise and eventual flat close after raising the largest IPO on the Chinese stock market in over a decade. The communications company raised around $8.78 billion, but a quick 10.4% opening rally ended up falling back over the course of the day. The stock ended up close to its opening value by the close of day.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

China's market regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report deals

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China's top market regulator said on Wednesday it has fined units of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK), Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK), and Bilibili Inc. for failing to properly report about a dozen deals. According to public filings, China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) placed...
ECONOMY
Bisnow

Asian Investor Completes £336M Loan Restructuring

A Thai investor that bought a major UK hotel portfolio just before the onset of Covid-19 has agreed to the restructuring of a £336M loan secured against the assets, as lenders continue to back business recovery in the struggling sector. A notice just before Christmas said that DTGO had...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

276K+
Followers
267K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy