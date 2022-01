Mozilla is now reviewing if and how the web browser’s current policy on cryptocurrency donations fits with its climate goals. The Mozilla Foundation, the non-profit organization behind the Firefox web browser, decided to pause cryptocurrency donations after facing severe backlash from the netizens on Twitter. Several users even went on to threaten to ax their monthly donations to the Mozilla Foundation. The harshest criticisms, however, came from one of its co-founders.

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO