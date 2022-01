As the Omicron variant sweeps across the U.S. and takes over the news, many of us have wondered what more we can do to protect ourselves against developing a severe case of Covid-19. Omicron may cause milder symptoms than Delta, but serious illness is still not off the table (that’s true regardless of the variant). Fortunately, new research shows that there may be another way to ward off severe illness if you are overweight or obese: losing weight.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 10 DAYS AGO