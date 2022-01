Alamo Records has announced the appointment of Juliette Jones to chief operating officer. Based in New York, she will report to Alamo Records’ founder-CEO Todd Moscowitz. In this newly created role, Jones will work closely alongside Moscowitz to oversee Alamo’s business development, marketing and promotion efforts for the multi-genre artist roster, according to the announcement. Additionally, she will be responsible for leading day-to-day operations. “Juliette’s deep understanding of the music industry and commitment to redefining the music space for artists and their fans will further support Alamo’s growth and evolution,” Moscowitz said. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Company.” Moscowitz and Jones previously worked together...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO