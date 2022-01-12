Salieri La Folia variations fingerings

January 12, 2022, 1:29 AM · I’m in my final year of high school right now, next year I’m going to stop taking violin lessons as I’m going into engineering and I will probably be too busy. I would like some advice on what I should play next, as it may be my last piece I learn with a teacher. I would love to play a famously great concerto or concert piece, but many are probably too difficult and time consuming. To give you an idea of my current level, I’m currently playing Paganini Caprice 16, Beethoven Sonata 7, Kabalevsky Violin Concerto. I would be okay with a step up in difficulty, but nothing crazy. Are either Mendelssohn, Dvorak, or Saint-Saëns concertos feasible? If not, do you have any recommendations?

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO