Salieri La Folia variations fingerings

By Ben Clapton
 2 days ago

My community orchestra will be performing the Salieri 26 Variations on "La Folia di Spagna" IMSLP link, and I'll be the concertmaster (my first solos as concertmaster). The various solos all seem to make sense to me fingering wise, however I'm struggling to work out something for Variation...

dance.nyc

Table of Silence Meditation Variation

Buglisi Dance Theatre invites you to a Call to Action during these unprecedented times. Participate with us in a weekly virtual worldwide meditation variation with breath and the repetition of the twelve gestures of the Table of Silence Project. Together, we create a powerful movement mantra connecting humanity and manifesting a universal vibration of healing for global unity and peace.
Review: Perpetual Cadenza Violin Strings by Pirastro

January 10, 2022, 3:42 PM · Last summer, the German-based Pirastro string company came out with a new violin string set called "Perpetual Cadenza," which is a slight variation on their "Perpetual" strings, which came out in 2018. In September, I strung my violin with a set of "Perpetual...
Violin Technique: Staccato and the Challenge of the Bow

January 11, 2022, 11:29 PM · If you compare staccato notes on the violin and the piano, there are far more things that can go wrong on the violin. A pianist plays it with a quick impulse, a little anticipation and a slight accent. It’s the exact opposite of a sostenuto note. After one starts the note with emphasis, the resulting tone naturally tapers and finishes, as sounds are wont to do. It ends precisely before the next staccato begins, with both notes ringing and singing.
Advice on my next piece

January 12, 2022, 1:29 AM · I’m in my final year of high school right now, next year I’m going to stop taking violin lessons as I’m going into engineering and I will probably be too busy. I would like some advice on what I should play next, as it may be my last piece I learn with a teacher. I would love to play a famously great concerto or concert piece, but many are probably too difficult and time consuming. To give you an idea of my current level, I’m currently playing Paganini Caprice 16, Beethoven Sonata 7, Kabalevsky Violin Concerto. I would be okay with a step up in difficulty, but nothing crazy. Are either Mendelssohn, Dvorak, or Saint-Saëns concertos feasible? If not, do you have any recommendations?
On the way back to playing

January 14, 2022, 1:37 PM · A bicycling accident, where I broke my neck (reverse displaced fracture of C1, C2 & C3). It's been surgically repaired (fusion of C1 & C2) and I have all senses remaining (FWIW: This particular injury kills a lot of cyclists.) I can now,...
For the Record, Op. 183: Ljova's 'Enter the Fadolín'; Bomsori's Chopin

January 14, 2022, 12:48 PM · Welcome to "For the Record," Violinist.com's weekly roundup of new releases of recordings by violinists, violists, cellists and other classical musicians. We hope it helps you keep track of your favorite artists, as well as find some new ones to add to your listening!
Tarnished Wizened Finger

Item for online play. A finger of corpse wax, so emaciated the bone is visible. It is a relic of those who came before, left to help those who would come after. The Tarnished Wizened Finger is a multiplayer item that allows the player to create messages that are then shared across worlds at that exact spot with other players who are online. These messages can help guide or alert other players to things they should be on the lookout for in the area you left the sign - or can just be used to leave a fun message. Every message can be rated positively or negatively depending on its contents.
The Week in Reviews, Op. 336: Elina Vähälä; Hilary Hahn; Leonidas Kavakos

January 11, 2022, 11:57 AM · In an effort to promote the coverage of live violin performance, Violinist.com each week presents links to reviews of notable concerts and recitals around the world. Elina Vähälä performed the Sibelius Violin Concerto with the Minnesota Orchestra. Star Tribune: "...Vähälä's...
Review: The Lumineers shine on "BRIGHTSIDE"

“BRIGHTSIDE,” The Lumineers (Dualtone Records)It will be hard for The Lumineers to top their immersive 2019 masterpiece “III” — a three-part concept album and accompanying short film exploring the cycle of addiction through generations. So, they didn’t try to. Instead, the Denver band, consisting of founding members and songwriters Wesley Shultz and Jeremiah Fraites, went in a different direction entirely on their fourth LP, “BRIGHTSIDE.”If their last album was lightning in a bottle, this album is a drop of concentrate — it is shorter (nine tracks), with quiet moments that are quieter, loud moments that are louder and a sense...
Higher end violin shopping in SLC, UT

Edited: January 11, 2022, 9:12 PM · I have been playing on the same mid level student instrument since high school. It sounds alright, got me through college orchestra, chamber music, teaching the last 12 years, and I'll probably keep it for my plug in gig instrument. But I have been in the market for a better instrument for a while. I would like to shop in person.
Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
Wanda Young, Singer for the Marvelettes, Dead at 78

Wanda Young, who found fame as the lead singer of the classic R&B group the Marvelettes, has died at the age of 78. “We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing,” noted a message posted to Twitter by the Classic Motown label. “What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many. Her legacy will continue to live on.”
Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.
Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Blake Monar Get Cozy After Dale Moss Breakup

Watch: Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Discussing PAINFUL Dale Moss Split. Did The Bachelorette alum Blake Monar get the final rose from Clare Crawley after all?. On Sunday, Jan. 9, the California hairstylist posted on her Instagram page a video montage from a trip to Indiana, showing her looking cozy with the grooming specialist, who she had rejected in the second week of the 16th season of the dating show in 2020. The clip show was posted more than three months after Clare and ex-fiancé Dale Moss, who she chosen as the winner, broke up.
Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
