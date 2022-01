Wow, what a busy weekend Mayor Adams had! If you thought you could take the holiday weekend off with this guy, you were wrong. Try to keep up:. After taking the oath of office just after midnight on Saturday morning in Times Square (NY Times), Hizzoner took the subway from what was believed to be his home in Bedford-Stuyvesant to City Hall — and immediately made more news by calling 911 when he looked down from the elevated platform and saw three kids fighting. (The cops eventually came, but did not take action, prompting a chiding from the new mayor that they had missed an opportunity. The Post covered.)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO