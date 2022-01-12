ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHd4b_0djXv4BU00

The Charlotte Hornets (22-19) head to the City of Brotherly Love Wednesday to play the Philadelphia 76ers (23-16) at Wells Fargo Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Hornets vs. 76ers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Charlotte won both games of a back-to-back set with the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks Saturday and Monday, both at home. The Hornets won as 1.5-point favorites first and then again as 2.5-point underdogs.

The Hornets are 4-2 straight-up (SU), 4-2 ATS and 2-4 O/U with the 14th-best adjusted net rating at plus-2.2 points per 100 possessions over the last two weeks, according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Philly has won eight of its last nine games (7-2 ATS) and the last four victories have been by double digits.

The Sixers have the best adjusted net rating at plus-16.7 points per 100 possessions and the fifth-best spread differential at a plus-8.4 ATS margin in the last 14 days, per CTG.

The Sixers have beaten the Hornets in 16 consecutive meetings including their first two this season, which were back-to-back games in Charlotte Dec. 6 and 8. However, the Hornets covered both games and were missing guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

: Bet Slippin’ Podcast: NBA January 12 breakdown

Hornets at 76ers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:25 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Hornets +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | 76ers -230 (bet $230 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Hornets +5.5 (-107) | 76ers -5.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 226.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Hornets at 76ers key injuries

Hornets

  • SF Kelly Oubre (health and safety protocols) out

76ers

  • SF Tobias Harris (shoulder) probable
  • SG Seth Curry (ankle) questionable
  • SG Shake Milton (back) out

Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Hornets at 76ers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

76ers 120, Hornets 110

PASS ON THE MONEY LINE.

I’m confident enough in Philly that I’d rather lay the points than pay the extra vig with the 76ers (-230).

BET the 76ERS -5.5 (-115) for 1 unit based on several reasons.

Sixers big Joel Embiid has manhandled the Hornets throughout his career. Embiid is averaging 27.1 points on 64.8% true shooting (.533/.341/.822) and 12.3 rebounds with a plus-17 net rating in 13 career games versus Charlotte. He’s never lost to the Hornets.

The Sixers also put a hurting on bad defenses. Philly is 15-3 SU versus teams with a bottom-10 adjusted defensive rating with the third-best adjusted net rating at plus-10.2 points per 100 possessions and the fifth-best ATS margin (CTG).

Curry, Harris and Embiid like to operate in the mid-range. Philadelphia attempts the fifth-highest percentage of mid-range jumpers in the NBA while the Hornets have the second-worst defensive field goal percentage versus mid-range shots, per CTG.

Finally, the Hornets have gotten smacked around by good teams. Charlotte is 5-11 SU against teams in the top-10 of adjusted net rating. Charlotte ranks 20th in adjusted net rating at minus-6.7 points per 100 possessions and 19th in ATS margin (CTG) against those top-10 teams.

BET 76ERS -5.5 (-115).

PASS ON THE TOTAL with a slight “lean” to the Over 226.5 (-110) because Charlotte has one of the worst defenses in the Association and the Over is 7-1-1 in the last nine Hornets-76ers meetings.

However, the situational trends for both teams point in opposite directions and the Hornets play at the second-fastest pace while the Sixers play at the fourth-slowest pace.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. They have LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and a nice young core, though. Charlotte’s amazing offense has carried them so far this season, but a lackluster big man rotation has limited their potential. Mason Plumlee and PJ...
NBA
WNCT

Hornets end 16-game losing streak to 76ers in 109-98 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Hornets didn’t pop champagne or go wild in the locker room following a win over the Sixers more than five years in the making. There was just a simple message from Gordon Hayward: On to the next game. “We talked about it before the game. We talked about ending the streak,” […]
NBA
Yardbarker

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at 76ers

Spread: 76ers -5 3 Star play on the 76ers covering: The Sixers have the Hornets number of late having won each of the last 15 meetings between the two. On top of that, the Sixers are playing some really good basketball right now winning seven straight and eight of their last nine games. The Hornets did beat the Bucks twice in three days but they were some physical battles and I don't see Charlotte having much in the tank for this one. Lay the points.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Seth Curry
Yardbarker

76ers vs. Hornets: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to South Philly on Wednesday night. Lately, the Sixers have been on quite the hot streak. Coming off of one of their most disappointing losses of the year in late December, the Sixers got back on the right track when they fired up a three-game road trip beginning in Washington D.C.
NBA
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ats#Wells Fargo Center#Philly#Sixers#Ctg#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Hornets Sf Kelly Oubre
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
Cavaliers Nation

Rajon Rondo explains why he thinks he’ll be ‘a lot happier’ on Cavs than on Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo believes that he will be a lot happier in Cleveland after the team acquired him in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I still want to compete at a high level,” Rondo told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “I’m still a competitive person. I was fine in L.A. But at the same time, for my mental sake, I do think I will be a lot happier because I do like to compete and be involved. And here I will get an opportunity. It’s all about perspective. I always look at things a couple of different ways. But for me, personally, I wasn’t going crazy on the bench over there, but I was itching to play and have more of an impact.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The Sacramento Kings Are The Only Team That Can Trade For A Package Of Ben Simmons And Tobias Harris

The trade deadline is approaching quickly for NBA teams and it looks more and more unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to move Ben Simmons by himself. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers are including Tobias Harris in any potential trades involving Simmons. This has led to wild speculation about how they will be able to pull it off considering that both players are on max contracts.
NBA
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Apologizes For Mean-Mugging Child In Warriors Jersey During Game

Ja Morant is as ruthless as he is athletic -- the Grizzlies star savagely mean-mugged a kid in a Warriors jersey during Memphis' game Tuesday night ... but he's at least now apologizing for the cold shoulder. In the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' game against Golden State ... Morant...
NBA
ESPN

Shaquille O'Neal officially sells his stake in Sacramento Kings, walks away from 'our great partnership'

Shaquille O'Neal, who became a partial owner of the Sacramento Kings in 2013, announced on social media Wednesday that he has officially sold his interest in the NBA club. O'Neal, 49, who retired from the NBA in 2011 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, posted on his official Twitter page that in order to pursue a business interest in the sports gambling world, he had to leave the Kings.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

64K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy