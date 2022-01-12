ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists ID Genes That Make Your ​Fingerprints

By Cara Murez
republic-online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY, Jan. 12 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Your fingerprints may be more than a surefire way to identify you: New research suggests their patterns may be linked to genes that guide limb development. "People may wonder why our team is working on fingerprints," said co-senior study author Sijia Wang,...

www.republic-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find why omicron is spreading so rapidly

The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 represents a step-change in the COVID-19 pandemic with record numbers of new daily infections being reported around the globe. However, quite why omicron is spreading so rapidly remains unknown. In a new study from the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, researchers found fundamental...
SCIENCE
The US Sun

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leukemia#Fingerprints#Genes#Healthday News#Volar
BGR.com

Scientists say life could be making a new environment on Venus

“Life finds a way.” The words that Ian Malcolm so famously spoke in 1993’s Jurassic Park still ring true, it seems. Based on a new study, scientists say that life could indeed be finding its way on Venus. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! How life on Venus could be making its own environment Last year, researchers announced the discovery of phosphine in Venus’ atmosphere. At the time, the researchers claimed that it could be a possible sign of life on Venus. After all, the colorless and odorless gas is often the result of organic...
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find leftovers of Earth’s dramatic formation

Researchers have uncovered the most detail ever of the mysterious structures laying between the Earth’s mantle and core. This provides the strongest evidence yet they started life as an ocean of molten magma that eventually sunk. The team of international researchers, including scientists from The Australian National University (ANU),...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Cosmos

Did scientists really quantum entangle tardigrades?

In a pre-peer-reviewed paper recently released on ArXiv, a team of physicists claims to have done something extraordinary: place a tardigrade in a state of quantum entanglement with a pair of qubits. According to the mind-bending weirdness of quantum physics, quantum entanglement means that two things or systems cannot be...
SCIENCE
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Focus on Fossils: Paleobiologists to Unearth Ancient Megafauna in East Africa, Forecast How Humans and Climate Affect Wildlife

Jenny McGuire plans to use the late Cenozoic fossil record in Africa — a span of 7.5 million years — to study the long-term relationships between animals, their traits, and how they respond to changes in their environments. The goal is to use the data to forecast future changes and help inform conservation biology decisions for the continent.
WILDLIFE
marthastewart.com

Your Fingerprints Could Help Uncover Treatments for Diseases and Disorders—Here's How

It's been long understood that our fingerprints are unique to us as individuals, but how they are created has always been up in the air. New research published in the journal Cell found that a gene within our bodies is responsible for fingerprint development. Plus, our fingerprints are based on "phenotypical traits," which is the association between genes and observable traits. "We started the work purely out of curiosity. But later it turns out fingerprint pattern is associated with genes for limb growth, which are critical for fetal development. This provides another classic example of pleiotropy, when multiple phenotypes are interrelated to each other and are affected by the same genes," said Sijia Wang, the co-senior author and a geneticist at the Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health, in a media release. As a result, scientists can now better identify treatments for various diseases and disorders based on fingerprints.
HEALTH
LiveScience

Flecks of silver in poop of ancient Cambrian creature baffle scientists

Researchers were baffled when they found shiny specks of silver in fossilized worm poop, because there is no known explanation for how the wiggly creatures could have made it. The silver specks were found in coprolites, or fossilized feces, that were embedded in a lagerstätte — a deposit of exceptionally preserved fossils that sometimes includes fossilized soft tissues — in the Mackenzie Mountains in Canada. The ancient dung was produced by tiny worms that lived below the seafloor when the region was covered by an ocean during the Cambrian period, between 543 million years to 490 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
Reuters

Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID

WARSAW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Polish scientists have found a gene that they say more than doubles the risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19, a discovery they hope could help doctors identify people who are most at risk from the disease. With vaccine hesitancy a major factor behind high...
WORLD
Phys.org

Gene discovered crucial to making crop plants produce clonal seeds

Researchers from KeyGene and Wageningen University & Research (WUR), in collaboration with colleagues from Japan and New Zealand, have discovered a gene that will make it possible to produce seeds from crops that are genetically identical to the mother plant and that do not need pollination. This phenomenon, called apomixis,...
AGRICULTURE
LiveScience

10 weird things scientists calculated in 2021

The world is full of beautiful equations, numbers and calculations. From counting beads as toddlers to managing finances as adults, we use math every day. But scientists often go beyond these quotidian forms of counting, to measure, weigh and tally far stranger things in the universe. From the number of bubbles in a typical glass of beer to the weight of all the coronavirus particles circulating in the world, here are 10 weird things scientists calculated in 2021.
SCIENCE
Fast Company

Scientists can now track animals using only air

Wherever an animal goes, it leaves behind little pieces of its DNA. Sloughed off skin cells, hair follicles, bits of saliva, and droppings of feces settle into the ground or float around in bodies of water, giving a clue to researchers that a specific animal had been there long after it leaves. Now, scientists have found that such DNA is also floating around in the air—enough for them to detect those tiny traces of wafting genetic material and use them to identify which animals live in an area.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Scientists are working to make spinach more appealing

Although many people, myself included, find spinach wonderful as it is, some find it less palatable. Researchers from Boyce Thompson Institute (BTI) and six different Chinese universities have set out to change spinach. The focus is partially on the genetics of “spinach teeth,” the chalky mouthfeel caused by the plant’s...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy