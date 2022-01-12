ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks odds, picks and prediction

 2 days ago
The Miami Heat (25-15) head to the Big Peach Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. ET game against the Atlanta Hawks (17-22) at State Farm Arena. Below, we look at the Heat vs. Hawks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

This is the sixth and final game of Miami’s road trip; it’s 3-2 straight-up (SU) and 4-1 ATS through the first five games. The Heat have won their last two games against the Phoenix Suns Jan. 5 and the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday.

Miami has the fifth-best non-garbage time net rating at plus-8.3 points per 100 possessions and the fourth-best spread differential at a plus-8.6 ATS margin over the last two weeks, according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Atlanta just wrapped up its own six-game road trip, finishing 2-4 SU, 2-4 ATS and 2-4 O/U. The Hawks have the fourth-worst non-garbage time net rating at minus-8.6 points per 100 possessions and the second-worst spread differential at a minus-8.0 ATS margin in the last 14 days (per CTG).

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA January 12 breakdown

Heat at Hawks odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:55 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Heat +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Hawks -170 (bet $170 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Heat +3.5 (-107) | Hawks -3.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 223.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Heat at Hawks key injuries

Heat

  • SF Jimmy Butler (ankle) out
  • C Bam Adebayo (thumb) out
  • C Dewayne Dedmon (knee) questionable

Hawks

  • C Clint Capela (ankle) doubtful
  • SF De’Andre Hunter (wrist) questionable
  • SG Cam Reddish (ankle) questionable

Heat at Hawks odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Heat 117, Hawks 113

SPRINKLE on the HEAT (+135) with the plan of betting more on Miami’s spread because the Hawks struggle against good teams and don’t sleep on the importance of Capela’s possible absence.

Miami and Atlanta’s seasons are trending in opposite directions. The Heat are stacking wins and ranked third in the East despite missing several key contributors throughout the season.

On the other hand, the Hawks are 12th in the East and there are rumors PF John Collins is unhappy with his role in Atlanta. There’s even talk about possibly trading Collins for Philadelphia 76ers PG Ben Simmons.

Atlanta is 5-9 SU versus teams in the top-10 of adjusted net rating with a minus-2.5 points per 100 possessions (CTG) and is 2-4 ATS at home versus teams with a winning record.

Capela’s rim runs on pick-and-roll action and offensive rebounding tenacity greatly help Atlanta’s offense.

He grades in the 77th percentile of bigs in adjusted on/off net rating and 92nd percentile in adjusted on/off offensive rebounding rate, per CTG, and when he missed the Hawks’ previous game versus the Clippers and they were outrebounded 47-39 (13-6 in offensive rebounds).

L.A. has the fourth-worst rebounding rate in the NBA whereas Miami has the fourth-best rebounding rate. Capela’s potential absence may loom large.

The Heat also tear up bad defenses. Miami is 11-3 SU versus teams in the bottom 10 of adjusted defensive rating with plus-8.1 points per 100 possessions (ranked seventh, per CTG).

Only SPRINKLE on the HEAT (+135) because Miami’s spread is the sharper play.

Definitely BET the HEAT +3.5 (-107) heavier than or instead of their money line because Atlanta has lost ATS in its last nine home games and Miami is 8-2 ATS as a road underdog.

The HEAT +3.5 (-107) is my favorite wager in this game.

“LEAN” to the OVER 223.5 (-110) for a quarter-unit because the Heat have gone Over the total in six consecutive games and the Hawks have gone Over in five of their last seven contests.

Plus both teams allow opponents to chuck 3-pointers and each rank in the top-five of 3-point shooting percentage.

azdesertswarm.com

Knicks acquire former Arizona forward Solomon Hill in trade with Hawks

Solomon Hill is heading to the Big Apple. The New York Knicks acquired the veteran forward Thursday in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. New York also traded for Cam Reddish and 2025 a second-round pick, while the Hawks will receive Kevin Knox and 2022 first-round draft pick via Charlotte, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

GameThread: Miami Heat (25-15) @ Atlanta Hawks (17-22)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist) Markieff Morris: out (health and safety protocols) Marcus Garrett: out (conditioning) Jimmy Butler: out (ankle) Solomon Hill: out (hamstring) Clint Capela: doubtful (ankle) Cam Reddish: questionable (ankle) De’Andre Hunter: questionable (wrist) Sharife Cooper: questionable (thumb) TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass. Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Montrezl Harrell goes viral for unusual pregame look

While the rest of us are living in 2022, Montrezl Harrell appears to be living in 2052. The Washington Wizards big man returned Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder after missing over two weeks of action due to health and safety protocols. Harrell went viral before the game by arriving in an unusual light-up mask that covered his entire face and displayed the message, “I’m back” in scrolling text. Check it out.
NBA
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Apologizes For Mean-Mugging Child In Warriors Jersey During Game

Ja Morant is as ruthless as he is athletic -- the Grizzlies star savagely mean-mugged a kid in a Warriors jersey during Memphis' game Tuesday night ... but he's at least now apologizing for the cold shoulder. In the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' game against Golden State ... Morant...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The Sacramento Kings Are The Only Team That Can Trade For A Package Of Ben Simmons And Tobias Harris

The trade deadline is approaching quickly for NBA teams and it looks more and more unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to move Ben Simmons by himself. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers are including Tobias Harris in any potential trades involving Simmons. This has led to wild speculation about how they will be able to pull it off considering that both players are on max contracts.
NBA
