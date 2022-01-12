Weather IQ: What is the Dead of Winter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was another above normal afternoon with a high of 47! Our normal is now 43. Friday will be a day of great transition, from mild to arctic! We will likely reach the low to mid 40’s in the morning and afternoon before a cold front presses through the region and drops the temperatures throughout the evening and into the day on Saturday. Lows on Friday night will drop into the teens once again, but wind chills will fall into the single digits. Sun and some clouds will be around both days before a winter storm moves our way...

