Weather IQ: What is the Dead of Winter

WCNC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou've probably heard the old saying,...

www.wcnc.com

KETV.com

Winter storm watch Friday: Here is what you need to know

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather is expected to make its way to the Omaha Metro on Friday. Meteorologist Anthony Copeland says starting your day off on Friday morning you could possibly see some wintery mix precipitation in the late morning, around 11 a.m. The question still remains as to...
OMAHA, NE
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Much of SC prepares for winter weather; here’s what to expect in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 Weather team declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day as portions of the state prepare for the possibility of winter weather on Sunday. Most of the Lowcountry, Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said, will see a lot of rain, but said there is a small chance that light freezing rain could fall at the onset of the storm on Sunday in areas west of I-95 or north of Lake Moultrie, which would include Orangeburg and Williamsburg Counties and even upper Berkeley and Dorchester Counties.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
local21news.com

Weather Warn Days for Sunday and Monday, most areas could see 4-8" of snow

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Temperatures will take another major tumble heading in to the weekend! Behind a Northwest wind, temperatures tonight will once again be in the Teens with wind chills dipping below zero in some spots! Highs tomorrow will only be in the low 20s before it turns a little warmer on Sunday with a high in the low 30s.
HARRISBURG, PA
WLWT 5

Weekend weather planner: Tracking Sunday snow in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati will see frigid temperatures, followed by a chance for accumulating snow. Colder air is here for the weekend. Friday starts a good 10 degrees cooler than Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. It will feel like the low 30s Friday afternoon. LIVE RADAR // LATEST...
CINCINNATI, OH
foxbaltimore.com

Impactful winter weather to strike Maryland this weekend

Baltimore (WBFF) — FORECAST UPDATED - JANUARY 14, 8 A.M. - WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY; Cold Temps & Snow Move Into Maryland. The next winter weather-maker is on the way to Maryland. The weather-maker for this potential snowstorm will be a low-pressure system that will move south across the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Transition From Mild To Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was another above normal afternoon with a high of 47!  Our normal is now 43. Friday will be a day of great transition, from mild to arctic! We will likely reach the low to mid 40’s in the morning and afternoon before a cold front presses through the region and drops the temperatures throughout the evening and into the day on Saturday. Lows on Friday night will drop into the teens once again, but wind chills will fall into the single digits. Sun and some clouds will be around both days before a winter storm moves our way...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS DFW

Friday Wind Advisory Leads Into Weekend Cold Front & Possible Snow Flurries In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weather-wise, there will be a lot going on in North Texas over the next 72 hours. Who is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Friday we see more clouds in North Texas and breezy southerly winds — gusting to 30 mph. Our little mountain climber here is going right to the very tippy tip-top this afternoon! If you think today is windy, just wait until tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas starting tonight at 9:00 until 6:00 p.m....
DALLAS, TX
WCNC

How to prepare your car for this weekend's winter weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The time to prepare your vehicle for this weekend’s storm is now! Here are some helpful tips to make sure you’re ready to head on the road:. Check your tire tread. Inspect your tires for wear and remember to rotate them during every oil change if you can. If you can’t see any lines in your tires, it’s ready for new ones.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Baltimore

Stay Ahead Of Any Storm With The WJZ First Alert Weather Team

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s an exciting day here at WJZ as we’re thrilled to announce the launch of First Alert Weather. So, what does that mean? First Alert is a commitment from the most experienced team in town to keep you, the viewers, safe and informed. It’s a promise to alert you first if there is weather approaching that you need to know about, whether it’s something severe or disruptive conditions. We’re going to tell you first about incoming storms or any kind of weather that will impact you or your loved ones, like fog or extreme heat. We will let you know by...
