Public Safety

Avoiding Road Rage (Pt. 1)

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoad rage is nothing new but what is new is...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

CBS Miami

Road Rage Shooting On Turnpike Lands Two In Hospital; Suspect On The Loose

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – A shooting on the Florida Turnpike that left two people hurt is being called a road rage incident. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident took place shortly before 1:00 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in the area of the Golden Glades Interchange in Northwest Miami-Dade. The driver of the Honda, who was struck by gunfire on Turnpike in the area of the Golden Glades Interchange, drove to the Miami-Dade police department’s Northside Station for help. (CBS4) FHP investigators say a blue Honda Civic and a silver Chevrolet sedan were involved in some sort of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami Herald

6-year-old comes to school covered in glass after dad’s hit-and-run crash, PA cops say

A father was arrested after fleeing a crash he caused to drop off his son at school, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers were tipped off by the principal at Clark Elementary School in Erie County, where a 6-year-old boy was dropped off around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20. State police said in a news release the boy was “covered in glass and had a laceration on his head.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania State Police Release Photo Of Tattoo From Body Found At Neshaminy State Park

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after they say a body was found in Neshaminy State Park Saturday morning. A police source told CBS3’s Alicia Roberts the body was found around 10 a.m. The park was immediately closed to the public as an investigation began. “Something like this does not occur very often and people were very surprised that this occurred,” Trooper Nathan Branosky told CBS3. Authorities said the body is of a Black female between 40- and 50-years-old. She has the name Lisa tattooed on her right arm. CBS3 cameras were there as the Pennsylvania State Police’s forensic team left the park around 5 p.m., along with half a dozen investigators. “We’re still trying to determine the specifics of how long she was there for,” Branosky said. “Currently, her body is at the Bucks County coroner and there will be an autopsy done this week to determine a cause of death.” The park spans 339 acres, including multiple entrances, and sits along the Delaware River in Lower Bucks County. CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

PA Mom Charged For Pouring Bleach On Child, Punching Parent: Report

The central Pennsylvania mom who publicly poured bleach on someone else's child outside of a middle school has been arrested, according to a report by PennLive. Marlaina Lucus, 30, has been charged with simple assault for punching the same child’s mother in the face in a fight following the bleach pouring incident, the outlet reports citing a criminal complaint filed by police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
knuj.net

State Patrol Identifies Highway 169 Crash Victim

The Minnesota State Patrol says a wrong-way driver was killed in a crash with a semi on Highway 169 in Mankato Tuesday. A crash report says 59-year-old Michelle Marie Beier, of Lake Crystal, was northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway when her Honda Fit crashed head-on at Riverfront Drive with a southbound semi. The semi-driver, 59-year-old Patrick Delmer Winkelman, of St. Cloud, wasn’t injured. Neither vehicle was carrying passengers. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol. It’s unknown whether alcohol played a role in the crash. The crash time is listed on the report 11:28 a.m. The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours following the crash.
MANKATO, MN
Black Enterprise

5-Year-Old Playing With A Lighter Near A Christmas Tree Possibly Started Philadelphia Rowhome Fire That Killed 12

Investigators are considering that a 5-year-old playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree might have caused the blaze that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome. Authorities included the possibility of a child igniting the fire in a recent search warrant as investigators searched for the cause of the city’s deadliest blaze in more than a century, Fox 29 reports. The Wednesday fire took the lives of two sisters, several of their children, and others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Dad Killed Crossing Street In Central Pennsylvania

A father has died from injuries he sustained when he was hit by a car on Monday night, according to police and his family. Lower Paxton Township Police were called to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 5500 block of Allentown Boulevard on Dec. 20 at 6:17 p.m., according to a release by police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOLF

Local man arraigned on felony rape charges

This morning, Jeremy A. Ernest was arrested at his Klump Road home in Hepburn. Township. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Ernest after an 11-year-old child babysitter reported being sexually assaulted by ERNEST at the home. Police executed warrants to search the premises for items related to the incident. Ernest...
PUBLIC SAFETY

