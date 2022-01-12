ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City Proposed 'Very Important Contracts' to Serie A Star Left-Back - 'Super Requests' Rebuffed

Despite Joao Cancelo being deployed in an unnatural left-back role for the majority of this season, the Portuguese international has surprised many by emerging as the most in-form candidate in the role across Europe.

With the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Nathan Ake acting as back-ups to Joao Cancelo, Manchester City have coped with ease, in spite of failing to address the position last summer.

After all, Manchester City’s number 27 was brought in to compete with Kyle Walker at right-back in 2019, and while his versatility is an asset, it remains crucial for Pep Guardiola’s side to bring in a top-quality left-footed option to occupy the role.

As per a new report by Italian outlet CalcioMercato, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are have ‘proposed very important contracts’ to AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez.

It claimed that the Sky Blues have been joined by fellow European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League rivals Chelsea in the race to sign the Frenchman.

The report states that Hernandez has been able to ‘resist the temptations’ from the trio of interested clubs, as he wants to ‘keep his promise’ made to AC Milan chief Paolo Maldini about extending his stay at the Serie A club.

As such, Calciomercato report that the 24-year has fended off the ‘super requests’ from Pep Guardiola’s side and their competitors in order to stay put at the San Siro beyond the upcoming summer window.

While Theo Hernandez’s addition would have been a statement signing at left-back for City, the Premier League champions always have a plan in place when it comes to building a squad fit enough to consistently challenge for the major honours.

