Red Wings fall in overtime to close out west coast road trip

By Ken Delaney
 2 days ago

SAN JOSE, CA (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings finished a west coast road...

The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Prospect Update: Post-WJC, Prospect Rankings & More

It has been a while since our last prospects update. In the time in between, we’ve seen the World Junior Championship Tournament (WJC) start up, shut down, and ultimately get cancelled (or possibly postponed), and we welcomed in a new year. Meanwhile the Detroit Red Wings’ prospects continue to strut their stuff across the many hockey leagues in the world.
Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Leddy
Logan Couture
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Detroit Red Wings most likely to be traded

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman recently indicated that he likely wouldn’t be aggressive at the trade deadline, as his team currently stands on the cusp of a playoff spot as we near the third week of 2022. However, should the Red Wings falter and fall out of...
Mining Journal

Detroit Red Wings lose for 5th time in 6 games in overtime at San Jose, 3-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. — First Logan Couture dodged a fake octopus. Seconds later, he scored an overtime winner. All in all, an eventful return to the lineup following a five-day absence for COVID-19. Couture scored in overtime moments after a fan threw a fake octopus on the ice and...
Recap: Winnipeg shuts out Red Wings, 3-0

The Detroit Red Wings dropped a 3-0 decision to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. The Jets scored one goal in all three periods to complete the game's scoring, securing their third win in the past four games dating back to Jan. 2. Detroit was shut out for the fifth time this season, and the second time in the past four games.
Detroit News

Red Wings 'have to pull together' as they limp home from California trip

Detroit — The Red Wings needed, and wanted, more in terms of success on this road trip through California. With that dream of a wild-card playoff spot gradually slipping away, the Wings needed more than the two of a possible six points out of the three games in Los Angeles, Anaheim and San Jose.
MLive.com

Steve Yzerman: Red Wings to exercise patience at trade deadline, in free agency

The Detroit Red Wings have improved this season, but not to the point where general manager Steve Yzerman will attempt to accelerate the rebuild with aggressive moves at the trade deadline or in free agency. Yzerman indicated where the team is in the standings at the March 21 trade deadline...
Winnipeg Jets
Detroit Red Wings
The Hockey Writers

3 Free Agents That Won’t Be Back with the Detroit Red Wings in 2022-23

To the credit of this Detroit Red Wings team, they are much improved in 2021-22 after a number of down seasons. Through 37 games, they have a 16-16-5 record, which has them fifth in the Atlantic Division. Though they sit just four points shy of a wild card position, the team they are chasing in the Boston Bruins has four games in hand on them, making a playoff berth seem like a long shot at this point.
Recap: Red Wings can't hold lead, fall to Sharks, 3-2, in overtime

Detroit collects another point but loses to San Jose to finish west coast road trip. After battling back from an early deficit, the Detroit Red Wings couldn't hold onto their lead and fell, 3-2, in overtime to the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center on Tuesday night. Tyler Bertuzzi...
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
