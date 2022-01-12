ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An ER doctor on hospitals’ struggle with the omicron wave

By Jonathan Lambert
grid.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospitals across the United States are being stretched to their limits — again — as the omicron variant rips through the country. The average daily number of new infections broke the 700,000 mark this month for the first time since the pandemic began, and experts are warning that the surge has...

CBS San Francisco

COVID: Hospital ERs Overwhelmed By Omicron Ask Public Not To Come In For Testing

HAYWARD (KPIX) — As emergency departments are being flooded with Omicron patients, hospitals in the Bay Area are making a plea to the public not to come in for COVID-19 testing. Providence hospitals, which oversees the Queen of the Valley Medical Center sent out an advisory asking people to utilize emergency departments appropriately. They’re not the only ones to remind the public that ER’s are not COVID testing or vaccinations sites. Testing for COVID has been a challenge in the Bay Area as long lines have formed at testing sites. Chopper 5 captured cars parked along the roadway in Hayward, some waiting...
HAYWARD, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas doctor says most COVID patients unvaccinated as hospitals see spike

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hospitalizations have surged across Nevada to levels not seen since last year as thousands are infected with the omicron variant of COVID-19 daily. The number of COVID-19 patients in Clark County reached 1,356 on Monday, and 1,517 across Nevada. The state has not reached those levels since early December 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AFP

Reduced hospitalization risk, shorter stays for Omicron patients: US study

A preliminary US study of nearly 70,000 Covid positive people showed a substantially reduced risk of hospitalization and death from Omicron even after controlling for growing population immunity levels. People infected with Omicron were half as likely to be hospitalized, about 75 percent less likely to need intensive care, and around 90 percent less likely to die compared to those infected with the formerly dominant Delta variant, according to the paper. Of some 52,000 people infected with Omicron, none ended up on a ventilator, compared to 11 people from nearly 17,000 with Delta. Hospital stays lasted for a median of 1.5 days for Omicron compared to five days for Delta, and 90 percent of Omicron patients were discharged in three or fewer days.
HEALTH SERVICES
michiganradio.org

Beyond code red: Michigan hospital workers struggle with double wave of COVID patients

Seven weeks ago, as West Michigan’s largest hospital system faced an impending crisis, Dr. Darryl Elmouchi hesitated. As the leader of Spectrum Health West Michigan, Elmouchi has been the public face of the hospital system’s pandemic response, and he was about to make yet another important announcement. For the first time in the nearly two-year-long battle against COVID-19, the hospital’s leaders planned to invoke a “code red” status for operations.
MICHIGAN STATE
Springfield News-Leader

Burdened by omicron wave of COVID, CoxHealth to reschedule 'routine' doctor appointments

The impact of COVID-19's omicron wave now includes likely delays for ordinary patient visits at Springfield-area doctor's offices from now through late February. CoxHealth began emailing patients Tuesday morning to notify them that over the next 30 to 45 days, "wellness and routine" doctor appointments at the Springfield-based health care system might be rescheduled as...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
vpr.org

UVMMC doctor: Vermonters must be vigilant against omicron to ease burden on hospitals

The omicron variant has in recent weeks surged through the country, leading to what seems like comparably swift adjustments to public health guidance. The director of the CDC recently said the agency needs to do a better job communicating. And in Vermont, officials with the Agency of Education caught flak for abruptly ending surveillance testing and contract tracing in public schools after the first week of the semester.
VERMONT STATE
cpr.org

ER doctors sound the alarm as Colorado’s hospital system shows cracks from the pressure of the omicron wave and staff shortages

Cracks in Colorado’s hospital system are starting to appear, after weeks of dire warnings about the impact of back-to-back punches from the coronavirus, delivered by the delta and omicron variants during a time when health care workers are not only getting infected by but exhausted from nearly two full years of the pandemic.
COLORADO STATE
Santa Fe Reporter

As Omicron Surges in NM, Hospital Leaders Urge Public to Avoid ERs Unless Severely Ill

New Mexico health officials yesterday reported 9,284 new COVID-19 cases for the three-day period of Jan. 8-10, bringing the total number of new cases to 378,363; DOH has designated 319,797 of those cases as recovered. Bernalillo County had 3,228 cases, followed by Doña Ana County with 1,038 and San Juan County with 679. Santa Fe County had 658; the 87507 ZIP code ranked seventh in the state for the most new cases yesterday with 232.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
The Oklahoman

While omicron symptoms are mild for some, COVID is again overwhelming OKC hospital staff, ERs

Oklahoma City hospitals are struggling to stay afloat again as another COVID-19 surge has taken hold. Each wave of the pandemic has had its own flavor, hospital leaders said in interviews this week. This one has so far been marked by a sudden rush of cases driven by the ultra-contagious omicron variant, emergency rooms overwhelmed by people seeking out COVID-19 tests, and worsened staffing troubles.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH

