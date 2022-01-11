ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why This World Record By Uwe Hohn Will Probably Never Be Broken

 4 days ago

imdb.com

You Can Probably Guess Which Spider-Man: No Way Home Actor Never Actually Went To The Set

Spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" follow, proceed at your own risk!. Even setting aside the (possible) appearances of certain unnamed characters that we're probably not supposed to talk about openly just yet, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" still comes jam-packed with no shortage of Marvel Cinematic Universe crossovers and multiverse mischief. As befits a blockbuster of this magnitude, the vast majority of the high-flying action was brought to life thanks to the tireless efforts of the VFX team. This included all the many villains in the film, spanning Electro's energy-based powers, Doc...
MOVIES
allears.net

The 20 BEST Meals You’ve Probably Never Tried in Disney World

One of our favorite things about visiting Disney World is the delicious food you can find inside the Parks and Resorts. There are some classic favorites, like corn dog nuggets from Casey’s Corner, pizza from Via Napoli, and the noodles at ‘Ohana. But if you’re in the mood...
RESTAURANTS
Uwe Hohn
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
Guitar Player

Watch Keith Richards Defend Mick Jagger from a Stage Invader Using His Telecaster

The great Keith Richards, electric guitar anchor for The Rolling Stones for 60 years now, turned 78 this past weekend (December 18). Though legendary for his loose, rootsy guitar style and laid-back persona, Richards is a no-nonsense professional onstage, as one overzealous fan found out the hard way during the Stones' December 18, 1981 performance at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.
HAMPTON, VA
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
BGR.com

A giant asteroid that’s 3,500 feet wide is hurtling toward Earth right now

A giant asteroid over 3,500 feet wide is flying through space towards the Earth. Don’t worry, though, it isn’t going to hit us, but it will pass close by on January 18, 2022. Astronomers named it Asteroid 7498 (1994 PC1). The asteroid is roughly 2.5 times the height of New York’s Empire State Building. NASA considers it a potentially hazardous asteroid because of its size, and how close it flies close to the planet.
ASTRONOMY
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
digg.com

Part Fidget Toy, Part Transforming Robot

Spinners and pop-its are great, but do they turn into a friggin' robot guy? I don't think so. We use fidgets to calm down and concentrate all the time. Nothing helps us focus better than something keeping our fingers occupied. Key Details. Over 800 reviews on Amazon with a 4.6/5-star...
ELECTRONICS
Clayton News Daily

'Broken' Dog Changes Her Mom's Whole World | The Dodo Heroes

Woman finds a dog everyone thought was broken, her legs were completely stiff. They had to amputate both legs, not sure if she'd be able to walk again. But this dog is a fighter who ends up running perfectly with her siblings and inspires her mom to adopt 11 more!
PETS

