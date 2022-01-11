Group Tickets at The Den

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it comes as TodayTix has been on an acquisitions kick. The company, which is best known for selling mobile tickets to Broadway shows and other cultural events, has made a series of deals even as the COVID-19 pandemic has upended in-person entertainment and shuttered theaters for months. Since 2020, the company has purchased four companies including Show-Score, a Rotten Tomatoes-like service for live theater; Encore, a London-based ticketer; and Broadway Roulette, a service that helps selects Broadway shows for users that specify a date and preference between musicals or plays.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO