Group Tickets at The Den

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its introduction back in 2014, Millwall's Group Tickets have provided discounted tickets and matchday experiences to over 10,000 customers - and in 2021/22, we look forward to bringing yet more fans to The Den. Our current packages mean you can watch Millwall...

SFGate

TodayTix Group Buys Goldstar, Live Entertainment Ticketing Service (EXCLUSIVE)

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it comes as TodayTix has been on an acquisitions kick. The company, which is best known for selling mobile tickets to Broadway shows and other cultural events, has made a series of deals even as the COVID-19 pandemic has upended in-person entertainment and shuttered theaters for months. Since 2020, the company has purchased four companies including Show-Score, a Rotten Tomatoes-like service for live theater; Encore, a London-based ticketer; and Broadway Roulette, a service that helps selects Broadway shows for users that specify a date and preference between musicals or plays.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
broadwaynews.com

TodayTix Group acquires ticketing platform Goldstar

TodayTix Group announced Wednesday that it has acquired live events directory and ticketing platform Goldstar. The development marks TodayTix’s fourth acquisition during the pandemic. The ticketing company announced its purchases of London-based ticket seller Encore and review aggregator Show-Score in 2020 and of gamified ticketing site Broadway Roulette in 2021.
BUSINESS
cityscenecolumbus.com

Weekly Win | Jazz Arts Group Tickets

Win a pair of tickets to a performance by Pharez Whitted Quintet at Lincoln Theatre next week from the Jazz Arts Group of Columbus. Winners will be selected Jan. 17. Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be considered. Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.
COLUMBUS, OH
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena-Based Goldstar Ticketing Platform is Sold to TodayTix Group

TodayTix Group (TTG), which provides ticketing services to show producers in news and media, travel and leisure, lifestyle, and entertainment across the globe, has acquired Goldstar, a live events discovery and ticketing platform based in Pasadena. A TTG statement on Wednesday said the addition of Goldstar to their portfolio will...
PASADENA, CA

