Electronics

Wear OS may soon be more comfortable to use by lefties

By Preslav Mladenov
Phone Arena
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle may soon release a 180-degree screen rotation option for its Wear OS (via Android Authority). Confirmed by a Google employee, the new feature means that users will be able to turn Wear OS's UI upside down, which will make it more comfortable to use by left-handed people,...

www.phonearena.com

