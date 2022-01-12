ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Girls' Generation Sunny Net Worth: How Rich is the 'Gee' Singer?

By Robyn Joan
kpopstarz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Soon Kyu, better known by her stage name Sunny, rose to fame after debuting as the lead vocalist and sub-rapper of SM Entertainment's top group, Girls' Generation, back in 2007. As a member of the iconic second-generation girl group, Sunny became one of the highly-respected idols within the K-Pop industry...

www.kpopstarz.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpopstarz.com

IVE Jang Wonyoung Garners Attention for Adorable Childhood Photos

Childhood photos of IVE member Jang Wonyoung have gone viral in South Korea. Keep on reading for all the details. IVE Jang Wonyoung Goes Viral for Adorable Childhood Photos. IVE member Jang Wonyoung and her childhood photos have caught the attention of South Korean internet users. On January 5, a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Generation#Net Worth#Gee#How Rich#Sm Entertainment#Seoulspace#Blanc Eclare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kpopstarz.com

#AllRounderKaiDay: EXO Kai Decorates New York Times Square on His Birthday

EXO Kai celebrates his birthday today, January 14. EXO-Ls and Erigoms are expressing their love for the all-rounder idol as he turns 28, that he even makes an appearance on New York Times Square!. Keep reading to know more about EXO's main dancer and the "Idol of Idols," Kim Jongin!
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

HYBE Labels Artists Dominate Gaon Chart in 2021

The artists from HYBE Labels have taken over the Gaon chart in 2021. The boy groups from HYBE are already making achievements since the start of the year!. HYBE Labels Artists Dominate the 2021 Gaon Album Retail Chart. According to the "2021 Annual Album Chart" released on January 7 by...
RETAIL
Rolling Stone

Meet ‘Girls on Top:’ K-Pop’s New Female ‘Super Group’

SM Entertainment’s annual SMTOWN LIVE event is always a must-watch for K-pop fans during the holidays, with special performances and reveals from the South Korean management company’s roster of artists, but this year’s edition gave fans an extra surprise with the unveiling of a new “supergroup” dubbed Girls on Top. Girls on Top (or “GOT” for short) will feature rotating units that combine top female artists from SM’s star-studded roster. The first unit, dubbed GOT the Beat, features BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and Aespa’s Karina and Winter. Related: Aespa Have Flourished Online but They Miss...
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

Stray Kids Bang Chan Expresses Respect for BTS, Says They 'Paved the Way'

In his recent live broadcast, Bang Chan talks about BTS and expresses his respect for the group and says they "paved the way." Keep on reading to know more. Stray Kids Bang Chan Expresses His Respect for BTS and Calls Them Legends for 'Paving the Way'. Back on January 8,...
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Caught Sneaking Out Of Her Private Jet After Weekend With Mom Kris Jenner As Due Date Approaches

Pregnant Kylie Jenner attempted to go incognito following her weekend getaway with her mom. Jenner, who has remained out of the spotlight following Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy in November, was spotted Sunday, January 2, in Los Angeles trying to sneak out of her $72.8 million pink private jet following her sweet escape with momager Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, to Palm Springs.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy