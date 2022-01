TXT is one of the biggest K-pop groups around. They’re constantly breaking music records left and right and they have millions of followers online. Since the group is made up of five talented members, fans may be wondering if TXT has personal Instagram accounts. Ever since they debuted in April 2019, the guys have shared a single account across various social media platforms, but on Thursday, Jan. 6, that all changed when Yeonjun officially opened up his own IG account, making him the first member of the group to do so. Fans are crossing their fingers and hoping Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai will be next.

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO