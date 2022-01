Three-time Olympian and former Texas A&M track star Deon Lendore died in a car crash while returning home from practice on Monday. He was 29 years old. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on FM 485 in Milam County, Texas. Lendore, the driver of a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta, reportedly crossed over the center line and “sideswiped a vehicle” coming the opposite way. He continued and drifted over the center line again before crashing into a 2018 Infiniti SUV head-on.

MILAM COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO