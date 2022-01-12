ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ukraine limits trade margin for key food to tackle inflation

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

KYIV, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government on Wednesday limited trade margins on a number of key food products in an attempt to stabilise food prices, which rose significantly over the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic....

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Jan. 19-25

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Jan. 19-25, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Jan 19-25 - tax 97.5 79.0 46.1 - indicative price 339.3 297.9 250.9 Jan 12-18 - tax 98.2 86.2 67.7 - indicative price 340.4 308.2 281.8 Dec 29-Jan 11 - tax 94.9 83.5 69.0 - indicative price 335.6 304.4 283.6 Dec 22-28 - tax 94.0 84.8 55.0 - indicative price 334.3 306.2 263.6 Dec 15-21 - tax 91.0 78.7 54.4 - indicative price 330.1 297.5 262.8 Dec 8-14 - tax 84.9 75.1 54.3 - indicative price 321.3 292.3 262.7 Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Tom Balmforth)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China 2021 meat imports fall 5.4% to 9.38 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's meat imports in 2021 fell 5.4% from the year before, customs data showed on Friday, as a surge in the domestic supply of pork reduced demand for overseas supplies. China brought in 9.38 million tonnes of meat last year, said the General Administration of...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

China 2021 soybean imports at 96.52 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in 2021 fell from the previous year, customs data showed on Friday, on weakening demand from its massive livestock sector. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 96.52 million tonnes of the oilseed in the 12 months of 2021, down 3.8% from 100.33 million tonnes in 2020, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, as falling hog margins and increased wheat feeding curbed demand.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Key Food#Food Prices#Ukraine#Wholesale Price#Kyiv#Reuters
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China 2021 soybean imports slip 3.8% vs 2020 - customs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in 2021 fell from the previous year, the first annual drop since 2018, customs data showed on Friday, on weakening demand from its massive livestock sector. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 96.52 million tonnes of the oilseed in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are high. Utility customers are getting hit with higher bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?Here's how the European Union home to 447 million people, will try to deal with the crisis: THE PROBLEM IS LOW STORAGE LEVELS: Utilities turn to gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
World Bank
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

China hopes U.S. can create conditions to expand trade

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China hopes the United States can create conditions for both nations to expand trade co-operation, its commerce ministry said on Thursday, when asked about the latest developments in implementing their Phase 1 trade deal. Trade teams from both sides are maintaining normal communication, ministry spokesperson...
FOREIGN POLICY
TheAtlantaVoice

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices […] The post Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

EU 2021/22 soybean imports at 6.77 mln T by Jan. 9, rapeseed 2.57 mln T

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 6.77 million tonnes by Jan. 9, data published by the European Commission on Tuesday showed. The volume compared with 7.86 million tonnes by the same week in the previous 2020/21 season, the data showed. EU rapeseed imports so far in 2021/22 had reached 2.57 million tonnes, compared with 3.82 million tonnes a year earlier. Soymeal imports so far in 2021/22 were at 8.51 million tonnes against 9.53 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 2.79 million tonnes versus 3.21 million. Unlike in previous reports, the Commission did not mention that data for France was missing, suggesting that figures for the EU's biggest grain producer were now complete after a technical problem in recent months. (Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)
AGRICULTURE
Fox News

'Your World' on Ukraine-Russia conflict, omicron, inflation

This is a rush transcript from "Your World," January 10, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, FOX on top of two very big worries, soaring prices and Omicron, soaring cases. Will we ever get a handle on either?
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Inflation, recessions, and war, oh my!

The economy will be fine. Don’t worry about inflation – it’s not that big of a deal. If you feel like your head is spinning, so did the 900 or so attendees at the 2022 Land Investment Expo in Des Moines on Jan. 1. Economist Alan Beaulieu, the president of ITR Economics, shared his insights about what’s ahead for the U.S. economy, the globe – and beyond.
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Veteran U.S., Russia diplomats to tackle Ukraine tensions in Geneva

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats begin in Geneva on Monday after a weekslong stand-off over Russian troop deployments near its border with Ukraine, with veteran envoys on each side trying to avert a crisis. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the No. 2 official at...
FOREIGN POLICY
tucsonpost.com

Turkey strains as energy prices soar, inflation continues

According to the latest data released in Istanbul, inflation has surged to the country's highest level in at least a decade. President Tayyip Erdogan's government also sharply raised electricity and natural gas prices on January 1. Gas, car insurance and some bridge toll prices also rose significantly, further straining an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy