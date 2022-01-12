ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus deaths increase by 27 on previous week

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
 2 days ago

Scotland recorded 72 confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in the week to January 9, up 27 on the previous week, according to the latest figures.

A total of 12,543 deaths have now been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, statistics published by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) on Wednesday show.

In the week of January 3 to 9, there were 12 deaths in people aged under 65, 12 in the 65-74 age group and 48 deaths in those aged 75 or over.

There were 49 deaths in hospitals, 18 in care homes and five at home or in a non-institutional setting, with 32 of those who died male and 40 female.

The highest number of deaths occurred in the Fife Council area with 10, while there were eight in Edinburgh and seven in Glasgow.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 72 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 27 more deaths than the previous week.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,208, 13% lower than the five-year average.

Statistics based on death registrations can be volatile at this time of year due to a combination of registration office opening hours, how public holidays fall, and decisions people take regarding registering a death during this period.

Care needs to be taken when interpreting data for the first and last few weeks of the year. The real trend will become clearer in the coming weeks.”

The NRS report said daily Covid deaths fell through most of December, reaching their lowest level of six deaths per day in mid-December, but have risen “very slightly” since then to eight deaths per day on average by the end of the month.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

The Independent

Why are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?

More than a year since the first coronavirus vaccine doses went into arms, significant numbers remain unvaccinated.Why are some people still hesitant, and what is happening to further increase take up?-How many people have not been vaccinated?An estimated 4.5 million people aged 18 and over in the UK have not had a first dose, and more than six million people are not double jabbed, according to figures from the UK’s health agencies.Almost nine million eligible adults have not yet had their booster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week.It is not true to say that every one of these adults...
The Independent

Health bosses deny imposing ‘swingeing’ cuts in children’s beds

Bosses at Scotland’s largest health board have rejected claims they have imposed “swingeing” cuts in the number of beds for children.NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde insisted that Labour’s claim of a 40% cut in paediatric beds over the last decade was “clearly wrong”.Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie accused the board of inflicting a “hammer blow to paediatric care” at the Royal Hospital for Children, saying the average number of available, staffed, paediatric beds fell from 200 in 2011-12 to 120 in 2020-2021.But a spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “The actual figures for average staffed available beds...
The Independent

Scotland records 26 Covid deaths and 8,203 new cases as LFD positives included

Scotland has recorded 26 coronavirus-linked deaths and 8,203 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.The data published by the Scottish Government on Thursday includes for the first time positive results from both lateral flow tests and PCRs.Under new rules which came into force on January 6, those who test positive on a lateral flow device (LFD) are no longer required to take a PCR test to confirm the result, if they have no symptoms, though they must immediately isolate and report the result.Those with symptoms should still book a PCR test.Of the 8,203 new cases, 4,126...
The Independent

NHS Lanarkshire is now ’emergency-only service’, suggests Labour leader

NHS Lanarkshire is now an “emergency-only service”, Anas Sarwar has suggested after the health board said its GPs will focus only on the most serious cases.During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon emphasised the impact of the pandemic on the NHS, saying the suspension of services will not last any longer than necessary.On Wednesday, the health board announced it had asked all GPs to focus on the most urgent and time-critical care as part of a “managed suspension of services”.The health board declared a black alert in October last year as hospitals came under pressure.But Scottish Labour leader Mr...
Coronavirus
Reuters

Italy reports 141,262 coronavirus cases, 111 deaths

ROME (Reuters) - Italy reported 141,262 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, following 144,243 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 111 from 155. Italy has registered 137,513 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.267 million cases to date. Patients...
fox40jackson.com

Record weekly increase in COVID-19 cases but fewer deaths, WHO reports

The World Health Organization said Thursday that a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to a “tsunami.” However, the number of weekly recorded deaths declined.
Boston Globe

Weekly COVID-19 cases pass 10 million, doubling previous record

(Bloomberg) -- Almost twice as many people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past seven days as the pandemic’s previous weekly record thanks to a tsunami of omicron that has swamped every aspect of daily life in many parts of the globe. The highly mutated and infectious variant drove...
12news.com

Arizona virus hospitalizations increase, also deaths, cases

PHOENIX — Arizona's COVID-19 hospitalizations increased for the fourth straight day as the state’s seven-day rolling averages for virus cases and deaths rose over the past two weeks. There were 2,555 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital inpatient beds statewide as of Tuesday. The state's coronavirus dashboard shows that's up...
BBC

Covid rates in Luton hit record high but deaths below previous peaks

The Covid-19 case rate in Luton has reached record levels but deaths and hospitalisations were below previous peaks, a meeting heard. The health and social care review group at Luton Borough Council was told hospital admissions have risen. But the proportion compared to the case rate was much lower than...
The Independent

Welsh Government sets out two-week plan to unravel coronavirus restrictions

The Welsh Government is to set out a two-week plan to ease coronavirus restrictions.First Minister Mark Drakeford will reveal his road map for returning to alert level 0, during a press conference in Cardiff on Friday.Wales has been on alert level 2 since Boxing Day, which includes measures such as mask-wearing in all public venues, the two-metre rule and the rule of six in hospitality settings. Nightclubs have also been forced to shut.However, current data shows falling case numbers and a decline in the number of patients in critical care beds.The move to alert level 0 is expected to be...
The Independent

Number of people to die in Scotland after positive Covid test passes 10,000

More than 10,000 people in Scotland have now died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to latest figures.Scotland has recorded 41 coronavirus-linked deaths and 9,910 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, data published by the Scottish Government on Friday shows.It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, has risen to 10,038.Since Thursday January 13, figures published by the Scottish Government include cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) positive test.Today, 9,910* more people have tested positive for...
The Independent

NHS experiences worst A&E waiting times on record

The NHS in England experienced its worst A&E waiting times since records began last month, with nearly 13,000 patients waiting more than 12 hours. The record-breaking figure of 12,986 patients waiting over 12 hours is up from 10,646 in November 2021. Meanwhile, the number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has also risen to a new record high – hitting 6 million at the end of November 2021. This is the highest number since records began in August 2007. The number of people having to wait more than 52 weeks to start treatment stood at 306,996...
The Independent

Cyprus swaps student quarantine with 5 days of virus tests

Cyprus is changing its compulsory quarantine rules for school children in an effort to keep pupils in school amid surging coronavirus infections, the country's health minister said Wednesday.Under the new system, schoolkids who were in close contact with classmates who test positive will no longer face compulsory quarantine. Instead, they must undergo either a rapid or a self-test for five consecutive days while continuing to attend school — so long as they test negative. Minister Michalis Hadjipantela said after a Cabinet meeting that the month-long effort starting next week will apply to primary and secondary students regardless if they’ve...
The Independent

