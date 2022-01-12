ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Capstone Logistics to Acquire Insource Performance Solutions LLC, a Warehouse Services Company

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Capstone Logistics, LLC (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, announced today that it has acquired Insource Performance Solutions, LLC (“Insource”) for cash from management. Insource is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based warehouse services company providing a range...

massachusettsnewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
caribbeantoday.com

Barita Investments Helps Jamaican Company Acquire Three US-based Real Estate Service Companies

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Local investment firm Barita Investments Limited on Thursday announced a “landmark transaction” in which a Jamaican company, Ecommerce Property Services Limited (Ecommerce), has acquired three US-based real estate services companies. The acquired companies – Robert Slack Fine Homes LLC (Robert Slack LLC), property purchase/sale...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Supply Chain Automation Company Symbotic on Going Public Via SPAC With SoftBank

Specializing in AI, robotics, and automation for the global supply chain, Symbotic announced last month it will be tapping the public markets in a SPAC deal with investment giant SoftBank. Symbotic CFO Tom Ernst and Vikas Parekh, a managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers spoke with Cheddar about going public and the future of modernizing logistics amid the constrained supply networks. "The supply chain is fundamentally broken," said Ernst. "By employing the best in modern technology for autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence, we're able to fundamentally rethink the way in which you receive and store and sort goods, making for a dramatically more efficient supply chain."
BUSINESS
pymnts

Indian Logistics Firm Shiprocket Acquires Rocketbox

Indian logistics fulfillment startup Shiprocket has acquired truck aggregator platform RocketBox to provide online retailers with cargo shipping solutions. As CNBC reports, this is Shiprocket’s second acquisition in the past week, following their announcement that they would purchase a majority stake in Wigzo Tech, a platform that analyzes consumer behavior.
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

Delivering Cold Chain Logistics Solutions in a Demanding Market

Trademark Transportation believes the true test of business relationships lies not in the promises made, but in the promises kept. Customers need capacity, competitive cost management, and 3PL partners who can accommodate growth. Carriers need tonnage that’s aligned with the lanes, frequency, volumes, and timing that are a match to their service sweet spots. Trademark Transportation is a 3PL that has been making and keeping promises that maximize efficiencies for both groups since first opening its doors in 1983.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#The Company#H I G Capital#The Jordan Company#L P
massachusettsnewswire.com

KJ Stephens Joins EPIC as Vice President within its Employee Benefits Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that KJ Stephens has joined the firm as Vice President within its Employee Benefits Practice. In his new position with EPIC,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nnbw.com

Sparks company expands, rebrands as Pro Group Logistics

Sparks-based crossdock, warehouse, transload and transportation company JFC Logistics recently changed its name to Pro Group Logistics to better reflect expanded offerings. Greg Sanguinetti acquired JFC Logistics in December 2018 and has since expanded the company to operate four warehouse facilities that span nearly 300,000 square feet (all within the Sparks area) while upgrading its fleet of tractor/trailers.
SPARKS, NV
Footwear News

Done Deals: Tecovas Grabs $56 Million in Series C Funding + More

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 13, 2022: Tecovas has secured $56 million in Series C funding, bringing the brand’s total lifetime equity funding to approximately $120 million. The Series C was led by Elephant, which also led Austin-based western footwear, apparel, and accessories brand’s Series A and Series B, and joined by new and existing investors, including Access Capital, Seamless Capital, and Kemmons Wilson Companies. “Our goal at Tecovas is to build the most welcoming brand in western,” said Paul...
BUSINESS
WDTN

Warehouse to be built in Union, meant to help smaller companies

Union, Ohio (WDTN) – A 213,000 square foot warehouse distribution center is planned to be built in Union. Balboa Real Estate Partners, LLC and The Opus Group announced plans to build a warehouse distribution center, Crossroads Logistics Park, in Union. The building is intended to help build an inventory of small industrial sites near the […]
UNION, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Madrid, Spain
ShareCast

LondonMetric purchases warehouse development, Kainos acquires Blackline

The FTSE 100 was being called to open 24.7 points higher ahead of the bell on Tuesday after the index closed 0.53% weaker on Monday at 7,445.25. Real estate investment trust LondonMetric has acquired a long let cold storage and logistics warehouse development in Huntingdon for £53.4m. LondonMetric said...
BUSINESS
franchising.com

Liberty Tax Parent Company, NextPoint, Acquires Community Tax LLC

Leading Tax Preparation Franchise Provides Additional Revenue Opportunities for Franchisees Including Tax Debt Resolution, Other Financial Solutions. January 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // HURST, Texas - Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax planning and financial solutions, will add tax debt resolution and more to its suite of services in 2022 due to the acquisition of Chicago-based Community Tax LLC. Liberty Tax’s parent company, NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U & OTC Pink: NACQF), announced the acquisition of the fast-growing leader in tax debt resolution and other related services at the start of the new year.
HURST, TX
aithority.com

Loftware Acquires PRISYM ID, Expands Enterprise Labeling Solutions For Medical Device And Pharmaceutical Companies

Adds Clinical Trials Labeling and Regulated Content Management to Cloud-Based Platform. Loftware Inc., the largest global software company specializing in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, announced that it has acquired PRISYM ID, a leading provider of regulated content and label management solutions with a focus on clinical trials, medical device and pharmaceutical labeling. The acquisition expands Loftware’s Enterprise Labeling solution offerings for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries while enhancing Loftware’s end-to-end cloud-based labeling platform by adding advanced clinical trial labeling and regulated content management capabilities.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

T-Mobile expands marketing solutions by acquiring rideshare advertising company

T-Mobile revealed that it has acquired Octopus Interactive, a company specializing in display advertising that uses interactive video screens placed in Uber and Lyft ridesharing vehicles. The purchased firm supplies both the hardware and the underlying ad network that powers in-vehicle advertising, which it claims can reach 5 million riders...
BUSINESS
massachusettsnewswire.com

Industry leading platform KOALA supports restaurant industry growth through the pandemic era

Industry leading platform supports restaurant industry growth through the pandemic era. BROOKLYN, N.Y. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Throughout the year, attitudes towards ordering styles changed, and Koala supported leading restaurant brands as they navigated the various waves of consumer preferences and COVID-19, offering a seamless user experience that provides comprehensive management capabilities for clients – leading to Koala’s highest growth year netting 2.8x year-over-year transaction growth.
BROOKLYN, NY
southsoundbiz.com

University Place’s AngelCom IT Services Acquires Maine Company

Technology services company AngelCom IT Services of University Place has acquired Archangel Computers of Belfast, Maine, according to a news release from AngelCom. Each company has provided IT services in Belfast and both are now working together to serve their clients. Terms of the deal were not released. AngelCom provides...
BELFAST, ME
jerseydigs.com

Morristown Warehouse Acquired for $55 Million

Taconic Partners and Nuveen Real Estate recently announced their acquisition of a warehouse and distribution facility for $55 million in Morristown, New Jersey. Located at 1 Cory Road, the property encompasses a 296,000 square foot warehouse situated on 17 acres with plenty of parking space. Originally built in 1986, the property is 100% leased to a diverse range of tenants.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
cascadebusnews.com

Capstone Certified Public Accountants, LLC Acquires Prineville Firm

After acquiring two firms in 2021, Capstone Certified Public Accountants, LLC continues to grow in 2022 with the acquisition of the Prineville-based firm of Evans, Bartlett, Higbe & Porter CPAs. With the addition of this firm, Capstone is now the largest CPA firm in Central Oregon with the most community-based, locally staffed offices. With the addition of the Prineville firm, Capstone has nine offices and 65 employees, including 15 CPAs.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KVOE

Hopkins Manufacturing acquires Lumax LLC

Emporia-based Hopkins Manufacturing is adding to its business portfolio. Hopkins’ latest acquisition is Lumax LLC. Based out of Charlotte, North Carolina, Lumax is listed as an industry leader in grease guns, grease fittings, pumps and fluid management. Lumax also manufactures funnels, drains, oil measuring equipment and filter wrenches. Hopkins...
EMPORIA, KS
KPVI Newschannel 6

DexKo Global Acquires The Expediter, LLC

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- DexKo Global Inc., the global leader in highly engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies, and related components, announces today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Dexter Axle Company ("Dexter") has acquired The Expediter, LLC ("The Expediter") located in West Palm Beach, Florida. A premier source...
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Schneider to Acquire Midwest Logistics in All-Cash Deal

Logistics company Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) has revealed plans to fully acquire Midwest Logistics Systems (MLS) for an enterprise value of about $263 million. Shares of the company rose 2.8% on Tuesday to close at $27.28. MLS is a truckload carrier with more than 1,000 professional drivers, operating 900 tractors...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy