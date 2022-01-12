Capstone Logistics to Acquire Insource Performance Solutions LLC, a Warehouse Services Company
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Capstone Logistics, LLC (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, announced today that it has acquired Insource Performance Solutions, LLC (“Insource”) for cash from management. Insource is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based warehouse services company providing a range...massachusettsnewswire.com
