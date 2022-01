President Biden’s vaccine mandate officially began today but on Friday, the Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments in the case of the National Federation of Independent Businesses versus the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that involves OSHA’s test-or-vaccine mandate for businesses with one hundred or more employees. Those arguments only lasted about an hour and a half. The court appeared ready to reject the requirement but in a separate challenge the justices seemed more open to the mandate aimed at health care workers. The court overheard arguments for almost four hours and three justices expressed approval of the roles for both arguments. It’s unclear when we’ll hear a ruling but the one on the OSHA mandate could come as early as today.

