Trey Songz denies rape accusation from former basketball player

By Sam Moore
The Independent
 2 days ago

Trey Songz has refuted an accusation from former basketball player, Dylan Gonzalez, that he sexually assaulted her in Las Vegas some years ago.

Taking to Instagram, Gonzalez accused the RnB singer who has sold over 25 million records, of rape and also referenced the other claims of sexual assault made against the singer.

She wrote: “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel.”

Gonzalez went on to express solidarity with other victims of sexual assault: “I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal.”

Gonzalez, who played basketball for the University of Las Vegas also said she was considering her legal options.

In response to the allegations, Songz’s representatives told TMZ : “Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”

Songz, who released his eigth album - Back Home - in 2020, has also been accused of sexual assault by Jahaura Jeffries who claims the “Say Aah” singer attacked her in a Miami club in 2018. He and his representatives have never responded to that allegation.

Last year, Songz was arrested at an NFL game for assaulting a police officer though charges were later dropped.

