Economy

Hyzon Motors receives SEC subpoena over allegations made by short seller

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Hyzon Motors has received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the hydrogen fuel-cell truck maker disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, sending its shares down nearly 13% before the bell. The SEC has...

www.investing.com

Benzinga

Colliers Downgrades Hyzon Motors Citing SEC Probe

Colliers analyst Donovan Schafer downgraded Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to Neutral from Buy and removed the price target of $15. The analyst updated the ratings after the company disclosed that it received a subpoena from the SEC requesting documentation about the Blue Orca Capital short report published in September 2021.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Hyzon Shares Sink Amid Disclosure Of SEC Investigation, Revenue Warning

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) are plunging in Wednesday's session. Here's what investors need to know. Hyzon Under SEC Net: Hyzon, a manufacturer of hydrogen fuel-cell powered commercial vehicles, said in an 8-K filing that it has received a subpoena from the SEC for the production of documents and information related to allegations made in a report issued by short seller Blue Orca Capital.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Hyzon Motors#Sec#Reuters#Blue Orca Capital
Motley Fool

The SEC Investigation Wasn't Hyzon's Only Bad News Today

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN), a maker of heavy trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells, disclosed in a regulatory filing on Jan. 12 that it has received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for information related to a short-seller's allegations. Hyzon also said that while its 2021 deliveries...
ECONOMY
theblockcrypto.com

SEC charges Crowd Machine over allegedly unregistered ICO

The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged an Australian man for allegedly making false claims related to an unregistered initial coin offering (ICO). The US securities regulator charged Craig Sproule and his two companies, Crowd Machine and Metavine, over an ICO of the firms' Crowd Machine Compute Tokens (CMCTs). The offering occurred from January to April of 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Law.com

South Florida SEC Suit Alleges $2.7 Million Fraud

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Anthony M. Cottone Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit accuses Cottone of defrauding investors of $2.76 million in connection with the sale of preferred interests in a private fund owned by the defendant and misappropriating the fund’s assets for personal use. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:22-cv-80048, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Cottone et al.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Citigroup hires Mike Dunlap as head of North America oil trading

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) has hired veteran trader Mike Dunlap as head of North America oil trading, according to his LinkedIn profile and a source familiar with the matter. Dunlap was most recently a senior trader for proprietary trading firm DRW, according to his LinkedIn. He joined...
ECONOMY
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Reportedly Taps Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Advise on Potential IPO

Sotheby’s has enlisted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential public offering of the company, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Thursday. Owned by telecommunications mogul Patrick Drahi, the auction house could be taken public later this year. It may seek a valuation estimated around $5 billion. When Drahi purchased Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion in June 2019, the deal took the 277-year-old auction house private. It had been a publicly traded company for three decades prior to that. The owner’s decision to consider an IPO follows a record $7.3 billion year for the auction house, which...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ford stock lacks 'near-term upside,' RBC says on downgrade

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets have downgraded their rating on Ford Motor Co. stock to the equivalent of hold, saying in a note late Thursday that despite their belief that the auto maker's turnaround is "well underway" and Ford can continue to transition toward a future dominated by electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and software, "the upside looks a little more challenging so moving to sidelines for now." The analysts upped their price target on the stock to $26, from $21, representing an upside of around 4% over Friday's prices. Ford stock has taken off, up about 145% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 23% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford is seen reporting fourth-quarter earnings later this month.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For January 14, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $29.90 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares gained 0.6% to $169.25 in pre-market trading. Good Times Restaurants Inc....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 6.75% to $1,031.56 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.51% to 14,806.81 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $211.93 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS

