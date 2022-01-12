ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spend Local cards: MLAs criticise 'silence' over High Street vouchers

Cover picture for the articleThe Department for the Economy has been accused of "going silent" over problems with the High Street voucher scheme. MLAs said they had been ignored by the department when asking questions about those who had lost out on getting their £100 Spend Local voucher. The £145m scheme was...

