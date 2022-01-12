ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite Desync Fix is Being Investigated

By Django Zimmatore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper 343 Industries is finally looking to fix the frustrating desync that is causing issues in Halo infinite multiplayer lobbies. Halo fans are absolutely loving the fast-paced multiplayer mode in Infinite so far. However, there are still a few issues that developer 343 Industries has to iron out in upcoming...

We Finally Know Why Rockstar Cancelled This Game

Fans really, really wanted "Bully 2" to happen. Even though the rumored game was once in development at Rockstar, it has since fallen by the wayside in favor of the ever-popular "Grand Theft Auto" series. In late 2021, fans got excited again when rumors pointed to the "Bully" sequel fans had been waiting for, but so far nothing has materialized from the hearsay. However, a few former Rockstar devs have stepped out to discuss the original attempt to create a follow-up to "Bully" — and to explain why it never quite got off the ground.
ComicBook

Bethesda Releases Epic The Elder Scrolls Online Cinematic Teaser Trailer

Later this month, Bethesda will reveal "a brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure" for The Elder Scrolls Online. To build anticipation for the big reveal, the studio has dropped an all-new cinematic trailer, showcasing some stunning locations, and a number of hints about the future. The cinematic trailer doesn't offer fans any specific details on the game's new expansion, but there are plenty of elements that should keep them guessing over the next few weeks. The official reveal is set for January 27th at 12 p.m. PT on Bethesda's official Twitch channel, which readers can find right here.
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
TechSpot

How did the Cyberpunk 2077 dumpster fire become one of 2021's most played games?

In context: Cyberpunk 2077's launch was nothing short of disastrous, even by CD Projekt Red's own admission. It was plagued by long delays, totally overhyped, and then virtually unplayable on last-gen consoles. The PC version was playable, but buggy and the current-gen ports were a complete no-show. Fans anxious for the game were vocally disappointed. Yet somehow, Cyberpunk 2077 became one of 2021's biggest games.
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Content Updates Might Not Be Enough to Save the Game

Battlefield 2042 is set to get some new content updates in the future, but it might not be enough to save the game. Over the last 2 months, Battlefield 2042 players have been losing faith in the franchise. Although the game didn’t launch in an ideal state, not many games seem to be perfect on release day lately.
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Players Angry at Having to Buy Nail Polish for Armor Colors

Halo Infinite has a new brand deal with a nail polish company and you can unlock an armor coating color to match your nails. As ever, fans aren’t happy. Since the early launch of 343 Industries’ Free-to-Play Halo Infinite Multiplayer, fans have had more than a few complaints about the game.
dotesports.com

The best Halo Infinite controller settings

Even if you have the best aim in Halo Infinite, your balance can be thrown off if you’re playing without optimized settings. Your controller settings should complement your playstyle and you should feel comfortable with them while playing Infinite. In general, controller settings tend to be up to personal...
ComicBook

ComicBook.com's Games of the Year: Halo Infinite

When the Xbox Series X|S launched at the end of 2020, it did so without the benefit of a new Halo game. That wasn't Microsoft's intention, of course; Halo Infinite was originally meant to debut alongside the next-gen console. However, negative feedback in the months leading up to the system's launch convinced developer 343 Industries to delay the game to add more polish. More than a year later, Halo Infinite was finally released -- and proved worth the wait. Not only did the developer deliver an excellent Halo game, but 343 Industries also managed to drop one of the very best titles of 2021.
vg247.com

Memetastic Halo Infinite Mister Chief cosmetic DLC out now

The Halo Twitter account announced the release of a cosmetic pack featuring the Mister Chief meme for Halo Infinite, which includes a gun charm, a new AI skin, and other ways to kit out your character with the power of memes. Truly, we’re living in a charmed future where corporations are charging us real money for memes of their own properties. At least that means there's demand for them.
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: How to Get the Bandana Skull

There are several iconic collectibles throughout video games, some more infamous than others (looking at you, Assassin’s Creed flags, and Grand Theft Auto 4 pigeons). Out of all of them, however, arguably none are more recognizable than the Skulls from the Halo series. These collectibles that can give added gameplay modifiers once again return in the long-running FPS series’ latest entry, Halo Infinite. Among these 12 Skulls found across the Zeta Halo, one of them is the Bandana Skull, which will let you channel your inner Rambo or Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid 2 and use some “Infinite Ammo.” For a Skull that is so powerful, it’s no wonder that players are having a hard time finding it. Luckily, this guide will show you the Bandana Skull location in Halo Infinite.
dexerto.com

Halo Infinite cheaters are impersonating streamers in multiplayer matches

Any online game always falls victim to cheaters sooner or later, and Halo Infinite is no exception. Now, hackers have found a way of pretending to be popular streamers, causing the content creators to receive backlash. Almost every popular online game has its fair share of cheaters, no matter how...
