Kryptomon, an NFT Play-and-Earn blockchain game company where Pokémon meets CyptoKitties and Tamagotchi, has emerged as the first gaming firm in the world to develop a “living” NFT on the blockchain. The first of its kind within the crypto space, Kryptomon is distinct and allows participants, known as trainers, to take care of their Kryptomon if they hope to ever emerge as the champion of the Kryptomon League. Like other living creatures, Kryptomons simulate features of a living pet and have their likes and dislikes, choice meals, and immune systems. Therefore, a trainer must be good as a breeder and battler because a Kryptomon’s “happiness” directly influences their ability to fight.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO